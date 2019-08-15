Celebrate the 17th Anniversary of Hairspray Opening on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Celebrate the 17th Anniversary of Hairspray Opening on Broadway
By Hannah Vine
Aug 15, 2019
 
Flip through the photo celebration of the Tony Award-winning musical, based on the John Waters film, that opened on Broadway August 15, 2002.
Hairspray_Lead_Image_HR

The stage musical adaptation of John Waters’ 1988 film Hairspray opened on Broadway August 15, 2002, at the Neil Simon Theatre.

Songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman collaborated with librettists Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan on the musical adaptation of Waters’ Baltimore-set story of a plus-size girl who breaks social and racial barriers on local TV in the 1960s.

Hairspray won eight 2003 Tony Awards, including Best Book, Best Score, and Best Musical. Jack O’Brien directed (and won a Tony for his work), while Jerry Mitchell was Tony-nominated for his roof-raising choreography.

Waters’ original film starred Ricki Lake as Tracy Turnblad, Divine as Edna Turnblad, and Sonny Bono as Wilbur Turnblad. On Broadway, the roles were originated by Marissa Jaret Winokur, Harvey Fierstein, and the late Dick Latessa. Winokur, Fierstein, and Latessa won Tony Awards for their performances.

The original cast also included such notables as Glee star Matthew Morrison, Kerry Butler, Laura Bell Bundy, Jackie Hoffman, Joshua Bergasse, and Shoshana Bean.

Hairspray arrived on Broadway with a healthy box-office advance and Producers-like word of mouth after earning glowing reviews in its out-of-town tryout at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre. For its final full week of previews, Hairspray garnered $722,688 in ticket sales, playing at 95.8% capacity. The show’s cast album, which was released ahead of its Broadway run, was already placing on major music charts. The production returned its entire $10.5 million investment in under 10 months.

Hairspray ended its Broadway run January 4, 2009, after 31 previews and 2,642 regular performances. The stage musical was later adapted into a successful 2007 film musical, and a live adaptation aired on NBC in December 2016.

Take a look back through some of Hairspray's highlights below.

When we got our first look at Hairspray on Broadway:

Look Back at Hairspray on Broadway

Look Back at Hairspray on Broadway

Hairspray premiered at the Neil Simon Theatre on August 15, 2002.

18 PHOTOS
Marissa Jaret Winokur and Harvey Fierstein
Marissa Jaret Winokur and Harvey Fierstein Paul Kolnik
The cast of Hairspray
The cast Paul Kolnik
Marissa Jaret Winokur
Marissa Jaret Winokur Paul Kolnik
The Nicest Kids in Town
The Nicest Kids in Town Paul Kolnik
Kerry Butler
Kerry Butler Paul Kolnik
Matthew Morrison in <I>Hairspray</i>
Matthew Morrison Paul Kolnik
The cast of Hairspray
The cast Paul Kolnik
Shayna Steele, Judine Richard, and Kamilah Martin
Shayna Steele, Judine Richard, and Kamilah Martin Paul Kolnik
Marissa Jaret Winokur and Harvey Fierstein
Marissa Jaret Winokur and Harvey Fierstein Paul Kolnik
Kerry Butler and Corey Reynolds
Kerry Butler and Corey Reynolds Paul Kolnik
Share

When they brought Hairspray to the Hollywood Bowl with members of the original cast:

Hairspray at the Hollywood Bowl, With Marissa Jaret Winokur, Harvey Fierstein, Nick Jonas and More

Hairspray at the Hollywood Bowl, With Marissa Jaret Winokur, Harvey Fierstein, Nick Jonas and More

The Hollywood Bowl's summer production of the Tony-winning musical Hairspray, featuring original Stars Marissa Jaret Winokur and Harvey Fierstein along with Nick Jonas, Corbin Bleu and more, played the famed California venue Aug. 5-7. Read the Playbill.com story.

22 PHOTOS
The cast of <i>Hairspray</i>
The cast of Hairspray Craig T. Mathew/Mathew Imaging
Susan Anton
Susan Anton Craig T. Mathew/Mathew Imaging
Tara Macri and Susan Anton
Tara Macri and Susan Anton Craig T. Mathew/Mathew Imaging
John Stamos, Nick Jonas and Marisa Jaret Winokur
John Stamos, Nick Jonas and Marisa Jaret Winokur Craig T. Mathew/Mathew Imaging
Harvey Fierstein and Michael McDonald
Harvey Fierstein and Michael McDonald Craig T. Mathew/Mathew Imaging
Michael McDonald
Michael McDonald Craig T. Mathew/Mathew Imaging
Marissa Jaret Winokur, Drew Carey and Harvey Fierstein
Marissa Jaret Winokur, Drew Carey and Harvey Fierstein Craig T. Mathew/Mathew Imaging
Diana DeGarmo and Corbin Bleu
Diana DeGarmo and Corbin Bleu Craig T. Mathew/Mathew Imaging
John Stamos
John Stamos Craig T. Mathew/Mathew Imaging
Nick Jonas (center), Marissa Jaret Winokur and Harvey Fierstein
Nick Jonas (center), Marissa Jaret Winokur and Harvey Fierstein Craig T. Mathew/Mathew Imaging
Share

When the cast reunited at Disaster! on Broadway:

Hairspray Reunion: Matthew Morrison and Marissa Jaret Winokur at Disaster!

Hairspray Reunion: Matthew Morrison and Marissa Jaret Winokur at Disaster!

The original Broadway Cast of Hairspray perform at Disaster! on Broadway to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS on April 13.

30 PHOTOS
591380947BG024_Celebrities_.jpg
Matthew Morrison, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Kerry Butler Bruce Glikas/GettyImages
591380947BG003_Celebrities_.jpg
Matthew Morrison and Marissa Jaret Winokur Bruce Glikas/GettyImages
591380947BG002_Celebrities_.jpg
Matthew Morrison and Marissa Jaret Winokur Bruce Glikas/GettyImages
591380947BG010_Celebrities_.jpg
Matthew Morrison and Marissa Jaret Winokur Bruce Glikas/GettyImages
591380947BG011_Celebrities_.jpg
Matthew Morrison and Marissa Jaret Winokur Bruce Glikas/GettyImages
591380947BG014_Celebrities_.jpg
Matthew Morrison and Marissa Jaret Winokur Bruce Glikas/GettyImages
591380947BG018_Celebrities_.jpg
Matthew Morrison and Marissa Jaret Winokur Bruce Glikas/GettyImages
591380947BG020_Celebrities_.jpg
Marissa Jaret Winokur and Matthew Morrison Bruce Glikas/GettyImages
591380947BG023_Celebrities_.jpg
Matthew Morrison, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Composer Marc Shaiman Bruce Glikas/GettyImages
591380947BG025_Celebrities_.jpg
Matthew Morrison, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Kerry Butler and Donnell James Foreman Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Share

When the film version officially premiered in New York:

The 2007 New York Premiere of the Hairspray Film

The 2007 New York Premiere of the Hairspray Film

The film adaptation of the musical Hairspray made its New York bow at Manhattan's Ziegfeld Theatre July 16, 2007, with a star-studded premiere.

26 PHOTOS
http://images.playbill.com/photo/h/a/hairpsprayplaybillonlycopyrightmarzulloretna26.jpg
Joseph Marzullo/Retna
Pat Moran and John Waters
Pat Moran and John Waters Joseph Marzullo/Retna
John Travolta
John Travolta Joseph Marzullo/Retna
John Travolta and Kelly Preston
John Travolta and Kelly Preston Joseph Marzullo/Retna
Michelle Pfeiffer
Michelle Pfeiffer Joseph Marzullo/Retna
Michelle Pfeiffer
Michelle Pfeiffer Joseph Marzullo/Retna
Christopher Walken
Christopher Walken Joseph Marzullo/Retna
Amanda Bynes
Amanda Bynes Joseph Marzullo/Retna
Amanda Bynes
Amanda Bynes Joseph Marzullo/Retna
James Marsden
James Marsden Joseph Marzullo/Retna
Share

When we got the first look at the cast of Hairspray Live!:

Tracy Turnblad, Penny Pingleton and More Come to Life in the Latest Hairspray Live! Photos

Tracy Turnblad, Penny Pingleton and More Come to Life in the Latest Hairspray Live! Photos

Hairspray Live! will air December 7 at 8 PM on NBC with a star-studded cast.

12 PHOTOS
NUP_173558_3351.JPG
Ariana Grande as Penny Pingleton Andrew Eccles/NBC
NUP_173558_1064.JPG
Garrett Clayton as Link Larkin Andrew Eccles/NBC
NUP_173558_3468.JPG
Ephraim Skyes as Seaweed J. Stubbs Andrew Eccles/NBC
NUP_173558_4591.JPG
Shahadi Wright Joseph as Little Inez Andrew Eccles/NBC
NUP_174512_2456.JPG
Kristin Chenoweth as Velma Von Tussle Brian Bowen Smith/NBC
NUP_174512_0332.JPG
Martin Short as Wilbur Brian Bowen Smith/NBC
NUP_174512_0818.JPG
Dove Cameron as Amber Von Tussle Brian Bowen Smith/NBC
NUP_174512_1908.JPG
Harvey Fierstein as Edna Turnblad Brian Bowen Smith/NBC
NUP_174512_2069.JPG
Jennifer Hudson as Motormouth Maybelle Brian Bowen Smith/NBC
NUP_174512_2720.JPG
Maddie Baillio as Tracy Turnblad Brian Bowen Smith/NBC
Share

When Hairspray Live! went live:

See Your Favorite Moments from Hairspray Live!

See Your Favorite Moments from Hairspray Live!

See production photos from the December 7 live broadcast of Hairspray.

39 PHOTOS
Hairspray_Live_Recap_Photos_01_HR.jpg
Ephraim Sykes, Shahadi Wright Joseph, and Maddie Baillio NBC
Hairspray_Live_Recap_Photos_02_HR.jpg
Ephraim Sykes, Ariana Grande, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Garrett Clayton, and Jennifer Hudson NBC
Hairspray_Live_Recap_Photos_03_HR.jpg
Dove Cameron, Maddie Baillio, Ariana Grande, and cast Chris Haston/NBC
Hairspray_Live_Recap_Photos_04_HR.jpg
Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande Chris Haston/NBC
Hairspray_Live_Recap_Photos_05_HR.jpg
Garrett Clayton, Dove Cameron, Derek Hough, and cast Paul Drinkwater/NBC
Hairspray_Live_Recap_Photos_06_HR.jpg
Martin Short and Maddie Baillio Chris Haston/NBC
Hairspray_Live_Recap_Photos_07_HR.jpg
Maddie Baillio, Ephraim Sykes, and cast Chris Haston/NBC
Hairspray_Live_Recap_Photos_08_HR.jpg
Derek Hough, Maddie Baillio, Dove Cameron, and cast Paul Drinkwater/NBC
Hairspray_Live_Recap_Photos_09_HR.jpg
Ariana Grande, Harvey Fierstein, and Martin Short Chris Haston/NBC
Hairspray_Live_Recap_Photos_10_HR.jpg
Dove Cameron and cast Paul Drinkwater/NBC
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!