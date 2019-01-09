Look Back at 26 Years of Broadway Bares Celebrities

By Hannah Vine
 
More than 200 of the hottest male and female dancers in New York City will take the stage of the Hammerstein Ballroom for Broadway Bares.
2009: Norm Lewis Tomas Vrzala/Broadway Bares

Broadway Bares was created in 1992 by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell, then a Broadway dancer, as a way to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS. Last year, Broadway Bares raised $1,568,114. Together, all of the editions of Broadway Bares have raised more than $17.4 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Every year features a host of special guests who join hundreds of other dancers, many of which are currently starring on Broadway.

Flip through some of the celebrity guests from past years below:

More than 200 of the hottest male and female dancers in New York City will take the stage of the Hammerstein Ballroom on June 17 for the 26th edition of Broadway Bares, called Broadway Bares: Game Night.

1992: Jerry Mitchell Broadway Bares
2001: Idina Menzel Broadway Bares
2002: Julia Murney Broadway Bares
2003: Eartha Kitt Broadway Bares
2003: Jane Krakowski Broadway Bares
2004: Swoosie Kurtz, Patrick Cassidy, and Shirley Jones Broadway Bares
2005: Bruce Vilanch and Christina Applegate Broadway Bares
205: Cheyenne Jackson, Christina Applegate, Angie Schworer, and Christopher Sieber Broadway Bares
2005: David Hyde Pierce Broadway Bares
2005: Shoshana Bean Broadway Bares
Broadway Bares: Game Night, the 26th annual striptease spectacular benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, takes place June 17 at 9:30 PM and midnight at the Hammerstein Ballroom (311 West 34th Street).

Special guests will include Matt Bomer, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesús, Andrew Rannells, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Tuc Watkins from the critically acclaimed revival of The Boys in the Band.

Also scheduled to perform are Summer Tony nominee Ariana DeBose, The Phantom of the Opera’s Jay Armstrong Johnson, Escape to Margaritaville’s Alison Luff and Rema Webb, recent Kinky Boots star Kirstin Maldonado, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita, Mean Girls Tony nominee Ashley Park, The Lion King’s L. Steven Taylor, SpongeBob SquarePantsWesley Taylor, and two-time Tony winner Judith Light.

