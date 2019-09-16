Inside Jordin Sparks' Return to Broadway in Waitress

Inside Jordin Sparks' Return to Broadway in Waitress
By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 16, 2019
 
The Grammy-nominated American Idol alum began her limited engagement as Jenna September 16.
Jordin Sparks and cast of Waitress Marc J. Franklin

Jordin Sparks, who made her Broadway debut in In the Heights, returned to the Broadway stage as Jenna in Waitress September 16. The American Idol winner will play a limited engagement in the Sara Bareilles–Jessie Nelson musical through October 27, assuming the role from Alison Luff.

Sparks earned a Grammy nomination in 2009 for "No Air," featured on her self-titled debut album (she has since released the studio albums Battlefield and Right Here Right Now). Her additional credits include Sparkle and God Bless the Broken Road.

Flip through photos of Spark’s return to Broadway below:

Jordin Sparks Marc J. Franklin
Jordin Sparks Marc J. Franklin
Jordin Sparks Marc J. Franklin
Jordin Sparks Marc J. Franklin
Jordin Sparks and cast of Waitress Marc J. Franklin
Jordin Sparks and cast of Waitress Marc J. Franklin
Jordin Sparks and cast of Waitress Marc J. Franklin
Jordin Sparks and cast of Waitress Marc J. Franklin
Jordin Sparks and Raigan Olivia Saunders-Newton Marc J. Franklin
Jordin Sparks and Raigan Olivia Saunders-Newton Marc J. Franklin
As previously announced, Sparks is joined by Waitress alums Christopher Fitzgerald and Natasha Yvette Williams, reprising their performances as Ogie and Becky on September 16. Beginning September 19, Caitlin Houlahan will don an apron once more as Dawn. The cast also includes Mark Evans as Dr. Pomatter (now extended through October 27), Ben Thompson as Earl, Larry Marshall as Joe, and Benny Elledge as Cal.

The musical, featuring a score by Bareilles and a book by Nelson, is slated to end its run at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre January 5, 2020.

