Look Through the Stage Highlights of Michael Urie

By Playbill Staff
Aug 08, 2019
 
The actor celebrates his birthday August 8.
Drama_Desk_Awards_2019_HR
Michael Urie Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Drama Desk winner Michael Urie, who most recently returned to Broadway in the revival of Harvey Fierstein’s Torch Song, celebrates his birthday August 8.

Urie, known for his work on screen in Ugly Betty and on the stage in Buyer & Cellar, was also recently seen in the Kennedy Center production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (he also starred in that musical's previous Broadway revival). He also took on the title role in William Shakespeare's Hamlet at Shakespeare Theatre Company.

He will return to Broadway this season in Grand Horizons, which begins previews December 20.

Flip through photos of his stage highlights below:

32 PHOTOS
<i>The Temperamentals</i> cast: Matt Schneck, Thomas Jay Ryan, Michael Urie, Arnie Burton and Sam Breslin Wright
Matt Schneck, Thomas Jay Ryan, Michael Urie, Arnie Burton, and Sam Breslin Wright in The Temperamentals Photo by David Rogers
Michael Urie and Adam Driver
Michael Urie and Adam Driver in Angels in America Joan Marcus
Sofia Jean Gomez and Michael Urie
Sofia Jean Gomez and Michael Urie in Angels in America Joan Marcus
Billy Porter and Michael Urie
Billy Porter and Michael Urie in Angels in America Joan Marcus
Michael Urie
Michael Urie in Angels in America Joan Marcus
Michael Urie in <i>How to Succeed... </i>on Broadway
Michael Urie and cast in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Beau Bridges, Michael Urie and Tammy Blanchard
Beau Bridges, Michael Urie, and Tammy Blanchard in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Michael Urie and cast
Michael Urie and cast in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Michael Urie
Michael Urie in Buyer & Cellar
Michael Urie in <i>Buyer &amp; Cellar</i>
Michael Urie in Buyer & Cellar Photo by Sandra Coudert
