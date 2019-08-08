Look Through the Stage Highlights of Michael Urie

The actor celebrates his birthday August 8.

Drama Desk winner Michael Urie, who most recently returned to Broadway in the revival of Harvey Fierstein’s Torch Song, celebrates his birthday August 8.

Urie, known for his work on screen in Ugly Betty and on the stage in Buyer & Cellar, was also recently seen in the Kennedy Center production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (he also starred in that musical's previous Broadway revival). He also took on the title role in William Shakespeare's Hamlet at Shakespeare Theatre Company.

He will return to Broadway this season in Grand Horizons, which begins previews December 20.

Flip through photos of his stage highlights below:

