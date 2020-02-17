Looking Back at Rockabye Hamlet on Broadway

By Mark Peikert
Feb 17, 2020
 
The 1976 musical may have been short-lived, but its cast went on to major things.
Rockabye Hamlet, with a score and book by Cliff Jones, opened on Broadway February 17, 1976 at the Minskoff Theatre and closed seven performances later on February 21. A rock 'n' roll adaptation of Hamlet, the show (directed by Gower Champion) included songs such as "Something's Rotten in Denmark," "Your Daddy's Gone Away," and "The Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Boogie."

Though the show was short-lived, among its cast members were future Emmy Award nominee Beverly D'Angelo as Ophelia, Meat Loaf as a priest, Larry Marshall (Porgy & Bess, The Full Monty, Xanadu) as Hamlet, and Rory Dodd (the other singer on "Total Eclipse of the Heart) as Horatio.

Travel back to 1973 with photos from the Broadway production below. And flip through the opening night Playbill at Playbill Vault!

11 PHOTOS
