Looking Back at Rockabye Hamlet on Broadway

The 1976 musical may have been short-lived, but its cast went on to major things.

Rockabye Hamlet, with a score and book by Cliff Jones, opened on Broadway February 17, 1976 at the Minskoff Theatre and closed seven performances later on February 21. A rock 'n' roll adaptation of Hamlet, the show (directed by Gower Champion) included songs such as "Something's Rotten in Denmark," "Your Daddy's Gone Away," and "The Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Boogie."

Though the show was short-lived, among its cast members were future Emmy Award nominee Beverly D'Angelo as Ophelia, Meat Loaf as a priest, Larry Marshall (Porgy & Bess, The Full Monty, Xanadu) as Hamlet, and Rory Dodd (the other singer on "Total Eclipse of the Heart) as Horatio.

