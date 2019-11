Looking for Regional Jobs? Hamilton, Tootsie, South Pacific, and More Are Casting

Find your next Equity job with this selection of upcoming calls for Broadway and shows around the country.

From auditions to administrative roles, Playbill is the go-to online source for careers in theatre. You can browse the full list of industry jobs in our extensive Job Listings database. Here's a selection of upcoming Equity auditions in the New York area and around the country.

NEW YORK

Deadline: December 2, 2019

THE CAKE - NYC APPOINTMENTS

Monday, December 2, 2019

GROUNDHOG DAY - NYC EPA

WHISPER HOUSE - NYC EPA

CHICKEN & BISCUITS - NYC EPA

HANGMEN (BROADWAY) - NYC EPA

Tuesday, December 3, 2019

THE KING'S SPEECH - NYC EPA

HANGMEN (BROADWAY) - NYC EPA

MJ THE MUSICAL - NYC EPA

HAMILTON (PHILIP COMPANY TOUR) - NYC ECC / FEMALE SINGERS

HAMILTON (PHILIP COMPANY TOUR) - NYC ECC / MALE SINGERS

Wednesday, December 4, 2019

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - NYC ECC / MALE DANCERS

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - NYC ECC / FEMALE DANCERS

THE KING'S SPEECH - NYC EPA

HANGMEN (BROADWAY) - NYC EPA

HAMILTON (PHILIP COMPANY TOUR) - NYC ECC / MALE DANCERS

HAMILTON (PHILIP COMPANY TOUR) - NYC ECC / FEMALE DANCERS

ALL KINDS OF PEOPLE - NYC EPA

Deadline: 12/05/2019

PIPELINE - NYC APPOINTMENTS

Thursday, December 5, 2019

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - NYC ECC / MALE SINGERS

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - NYC ECC / FEMALE SINGERS

THE KING'S SPEECH - NYC EPA

AIDA (DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT) - NYC EPA

Friday, December 6, 2019

TITANIC - NYC ECC / FEMALE SINGERS

TITANIC - NYC ECC / FEMALE DANCERS

TITANIC- NYC ECC / MALE SINGERS

TITANIC - NYC ECC / MALE DANCERS

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - ITHACA NY EPA

AIDA (DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT) - NYC EPA

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (BROADWAY) - NYC ECC / MALE SINGERS

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (BROADWAY) - NYC ECC / FEMALE SINGERS

Saturday, December 7, 2019

SHANGHAI SONATAS - NYC EPA

Monday, December 9, 2019

PINTER SHORTS: A KIND OF ALASKA AND TWO FOR THE ROAD - NYC EPA

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

SOUTH PACIFIC - NYC ECC FEMALE SINGERS

SOUTH PACIFIC - NYC ECC MALE SINGERS

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

KINKY BOOTS - NYC ECC / FEMALE SINGERS

KINKY BOOTS - NYC ECC / FEMALE DANCERS

KINKY BOOTS - NYC ECC / MALE SINGERS

KINKY BOOTS - NYC ECC / MALE DANCERS

Thursday, December 12, 2019

MJ THE MUSICAL- NYC ECC / MALE DANCERS

MJ THE MUSICAL - NYC ECC / FEMALE DANCERS

Friday, December 13, 2019

SHAPE - ITHACA NY EPA

Monday, December 16, 2019

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - NYC ECC / FEMALE SINGERS

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - NYC ECC / MALE SINGERS

THE MINUTES (BROADWAY) - NYC EPA

RULES OF DESIRE - NYC EPA

SACRIFICE - NYC EPA

December 17, 2019

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - NYC ECC / MALE DANCERS

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - NYC ECC / FEMALE DANCERS

CHICAGO (BROADWAY) - NYC EPA

MR. JOY - ITHACA NY EPA

THE MINUTES (BROADWAY) - NYC EPA

SACRIFICE - NYC EPA

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

SACRIFICE - NYC EPA

Monday, December 23, 2019

BEST OF THEATERWORKS! - NYC EPA

Thursday, January 9, 2020

THEATER AT MONMOUTH 2020 SEASON - NYC EPA

TOOTSIE (SETA) - NYC ECC / FEMALE DANCERS

TOOTSIE (SETA) - NYC ECC / MALE DANCERS

Friday, January 10, 2020

TOOTSIE (SETA) - NYC ECC / FEMALE SINGERS

TOOTSIE (SETA) - NYC ECC / MALE SINGERS

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

STAGES ST. LOUIS 2020 SEASON - NYC EPA

Thursday, February 20, 2020

CAPE MAY STAGE 2020 SEASON - NYC EPA

Friday, February 21, 2020

CAPE MAY STAGE 2020 SEASON - NYC EPA

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

WEST SIDE STORY - NYC ECC / FEMALE SINGERS

WEST SIDE STORY - NYC ECC / MALE SINGERS

WEST SIDE STORY - NYC ECC / MALE DANCERS





WEST COAST



Wednesday, November 20, 2019

WICKED - LOS ANGELES FEMALE DANCERS OPEN CALL DAY 2 OF 2

WICKED - LOS ANGELES MALE DANCERS OPEN CALL DAY 2 OF 2

NEVER NOT ONCE - LOS ANGELES EPA

Tuesday, November 26, 2019

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - ARVADA ECC MALE DANCERS

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - ARVADA ECC FEMALE DANCERS

Sunday, December 1, 2019

PASS OVER - SACRAMENTO EPA DAY 1 OF 2

Monday, December 2, 2019

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - ARVADA ECC SINGERS

PASS OVER - SACRAMENTO EPA DAY 2 OF 2

CREEDE REPERTORY 2020 SEASON - DENVER EPA DAY 1 OF 2

Tuesday, December 3, 2019

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - ARVADA EPA

HAMILTON (AND PEGGY COMPANY) - SAN FRANCISCO ECC MALE DANCERS

HAMILTON (AND PEGGY COMPANY) - SAN FRANCISCO ECC FEMALE DANCERS

HAMILTON (AND PEGGY COMPANY) - SAN FRANCISCO ECC FEMALE SINGERS

HAMILTON (AND PEGGY COMPANY) - SAN FRANCISCO ECC MALE SINGERS

CREEDE REPERTORY 2020 SEASON - DENVER EPA DAY 2 OF 2

Wednesday, December 4, 2019

HAMILTON (AND PEGGY COMPANY) - SAN FRANCISCO EPA

CITY OF CONVERSATION - LOS ANGELES EPA

Deadline: 12/05/2019

CITY OF CONVERSATION - LOS ANGELES APPOINTMENTS

Thursday, December 5, 2019

CHICAGO - LOS ANGELES EPA/ECC SINGERS

Friday, December 6, 2019

THE ANDREWS BROTHERS - LOS ANGELES EPA

Monday, December 9, 2019

KING LEAR - SAN FRANCISCO EPA

GUGGENHEIM ENTERTAINMENT 2020 SEASON - SAN JOSE EPA

CHICAGO - LOS ANGELES ECC DANCERS

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

CHICAGO - SONOMA EPA/ECC SINGERS

CHICAGO - SONOMA ECC MALE DANCERS



MIDWEST

Monday, December 2, 2019

REMY BUMPPO THEATRE 2020-21 - CHICAGO EPA DAY 1 OF 3

Tuesday, December 3, 2019

REMY BUMPPO THEATRE 2020-21 - CHICAGO EPA DAY 2 OF 3

Wednesday, December 4, 2019

REMY BUMPPO THEATRE 2020-21 - CHICAGO EPA DAY 3 OF 3

Monday, December 9, 2019

KIRKLAND & ELLIS MOCK TRIAL DAY DAY 1 OF 2 - CHICAGO OPEN CALL

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

KIRKLAND & ELLIS MOCK TRIAL DAY 2 OF 2 - CHICAGO OPEN CALL



SOUTH CENTRAL

Saturday, December 7, 2019

FUN HOME - DALLAS EPA

Monday, December 9, 2019

LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET - DALLAS EPA DAY 1 OF 2

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET - DALLAS EPA DAY 2 OF 2

SOUTHEASTERN

Monday, December 2, 2019

FOOTLOOSE AND NEXT TO NORMAL - SAINT PETERSBURG FL EPA

Tuesday, December 3, 2019

FOOTLOOSE AND NEXT TO NORMAL - SAINT PETERSBURG FL EPA

Thursday, December 5, 2019

AUGUST WILSON'S THE PIANO LESSON - NEW ORLEANS EPA DAY 1 OF 3

Friday, December 6, 2019

AUGUST WILSON'S THE PIANO LESSON - NEW ORLEANS EPA DAY 2 OF 3

Saturday, December 7, 2019

AUGUST WILSON'S THE PIANO LESSON - NEW ORLEANS EPA DAY 3 OF 3

Sunday, December 8, 2019

MAPLE AND VINE - LEXINGTON EPA DAY 2 OF 2

FESTIVAL OF THE LION KING - ORLANDO FL OPEN CALL - GYMNASTS

INDIANA JONES EPIC STUNT SPECTACULAR - ORLANDO FL OPEN CALL / STUNT PERFORMERS

SPIRIT OF ALOHA - HONOLULU OPEN CALL / ACTORS, SINGERS

SPIRIT OF ALOHA - HONOLULU OPEN CALL / DANCERS

Monday, December 9, 2019

ALHAMBRA THEATRE & DINING 2020 SEASON - JACKSONVILLE, FL EPA

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

ALHAMBRA THEATRE & DINING 2020 SEASON - JACKSONVILLE, FL EPA

ALHAMBRA THEATRE & DINING 2020 SEASON - JACKSONVILLE, FL CHORUS AUDITIONS

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

WALT DISNEY WORLD - VARIOUS SHOWS - CORAL GABLES FL EPA

WALT DISNEY WORLD - VARIOUS SHOWS - CORAL GABLES ,FL OPEN CALL

Friday, December 13, 2019

SPIRIT OF ALOHA - KISSIMMEE FL OPEN CALL DANCERS

SPIRIT OF ALOHA - KISSIMMEE FL OPEN CALL FOR ACTOR/SINGERS

Thursday, December 19, 2019

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - SANDY SPRINGS, GA EPA



MID-ATLANTIC

Monday, December 2, 2019

RACHEL - PHILADELPHIA PA EPA

Tuesday, December 3, 2019

RACHEL - PHILADELPHIA PA EPA

Monday, December 9, 2019

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - WASHINGTON DC EPA

Monday, December 16, 2019

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - SOUDERTON PA EPA

Thursday, February 27, 2020

CAPE MAY STAGE 2020 SEASON - CAPE MAY, NJ EPA

Friday, February 28, 2020

CAPE MAY STAGE 2020 SEASON - CAPE MAY, NJ EPA



NEW ENGLAND

Friday, November 22, 2019

WALT DISNEY WORLD VARIOUS SHOWS - BOSTON MA EPA

WALT DISNEY WORLD VARIOUS SHOWS - BOSTON MA OPEN CALL

Friday, December 6, 2019

SYLVIA NORWALK, CT EPA

Monday, December 9, 2019

LOVE & SPUMONI - WATERBURY CT EPA

THEATER AT MONMOUTH 2020 SEASON - MONMOUTH ME EPA