Lori Brown Mirabal's Charmed Life, From Soul Singing to Opera Star to Play Off-Broadway

The autobiographical solo play with music will run at Urban Stages next month.

Opera singer Lori Brown Mirabal will bring her autobiographical solo play with music, Charmed Life, From Soul Singing to Opera Star to Urban Stages for a limited run. Directed by Vincent Scott, the show weaves comedy, storytelling, and musical numbers to shine a light on Mirabal's career and the opera world.

Charmed Life, which will run Off-Broadway March 1–29, takes audiences on a musical journey from Mirabal's hometown of Nashville, to opera stages across the world. Along the way, she pays tributes to the likes of Oprah, Cab Calloway, and Pavarotti—who had a hand in her success—and salutes the Black opera singers who paved the way.

Charmed Life will feature pianists Allison Brewster Franzetti, Steven Gross, and Wayne Saunders.

The creative and administrative team features scenic and video designer Jaime Terrazzino, lighting designer and stage manager Madeleine Burrow, tech director Kim T. Sharp, graphic designer Sylvia Haber, Urban Stages' artistic director Frances Hill, development and literary director Antoinette Mullins, company manager and financial administrator Olga Devyatisilnaya, outreach director Ilanna Saltzman, and creative consultant Bara Swain. Disnie Sebastien oversees social media.

Visit urbanstages.org/ for more information.