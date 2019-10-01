Lorna Luft and Conrad John Schuck to Star in White Christmas U.S. Holiday Tour

The Irving Berlin musical will play limited engagements in Chicago and Boston this December.

The stage adaptation of Irving Berlin’s 1954 holiday classic White Christmas will return to the road November and December with theatre and concert veteran Lorna Luft reprising her performance as Martha Watson, alongside Conrad John Schuck as General Waverly.

The production will play limited engagements in eight cities across the U.S., culminating in a two-week Boston run over the Christmas holiday.

Luft and Schuck will be joined by David Elder as Bob Wallace, Jeremy Benton as Phil Davis, Kerry Conte as Betty Haynes, Kelly Sheehan as Judy Haynes, Brad Frenette as Ralph Sheldrake, Danny Gardner as Mike Nulty, and Cliff Bemis as Ezekiel Foster. Emma Grace Berardelli and Kyla Carter will alternate in the role of Susan Waverly.

The White Christmas ensemble will include Darien Crago, Sarah Fagan, Drew Humphrey, Bryan Thomas Hunt, Brianna LaTrash, Stephanie Brooks Martin, Chris McNiff, Daniel Plimpton, Kristyn Pope, Sean Quinn, Karilyn Ashley Surratt, Lamont Brown, Kimberly Immanuel, Tina Johnson, Kristie Kerwin, and Chris Shin.

White Christmas will preview November 9 in Bowling Green, Kentucky (Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center), with dates to follow in Lincoln, Nebraska (November 11–13 at Lied Center for the Performing Arts); Sioux Falls, South Dakota (November 15–17 at the Washington Pavillion); Des Moines, Iowa (November 19–24 at the Des Moines Civic Center); Cleveland, Ohio (November 26–December 1 at Playhouse Square); Durham, North Carolina (December 3–8 at the Durham Performing Arts Center); Chicago, Illinois (December 10–15 at the Cadillac Palace); and Boston, Massachusetts (December 17–29 at the Boch Center).

The stage adaptation of White Christmas, written by David Ives and Paul Blake, features songs from the 1954 movie, including “Snow,” “Sisters,” “Blue Skies,” “I Love a Piano,” “Count Your Blessings,” and the enduring title song, as well as standards from the Berlin catalog.

The tour features the original staging and designs from the 2004 San Francisco premiere, which has played numerous regional and touring engagements—including two seasonal runs on Broadway in 2008 and 2009. White Christmas has direction and choreography by Randy Skinner, scenic design by Anna Louizos, scenic adaptation by Kenneth Foy, lighting design by Ken Billington, and sound design by Keith Caggiano, orchestrations by Larry Blank with vocal and dance arrangements by Bruce Pomahac, and associate choreography by Kristyn Pope.

Visit IrvingBerlinsWhiteChristmas.com.

