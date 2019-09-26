Lorraine Hansberry’s To Be Young, Gifted and Black Will Receive 50th Anniversary Reading at Circle in the Square

Readings and Workshops   Lorraine Hansberry’s To Be Young, Gifted and Black Will Receive 50th Anniversary Reading at Circle in the Square
By Adam Hetrick
Sep 26, 2019
 
Courtney Jamison will take part in the reading, celebrating the life and work of the A Raisin in the Sun playwright.
Lorraine Hansberry
To Be Young, Gifted and Black, the posthumous work by A Raisin in the Sun playwright Lorraine Hansberry, will receive a one-night-only reading at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre September 30 at 7 PM.

The reading, part of the ongoing Circle Series, will feature Courtney Jamison (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play), Marié Botha, Andrew Goebel, Mary E. Hodges, Sean Boyce Johnson, Deanna Supplee, and Gillian Williams, under the direction of Kimille Howard.

To Be Young, Gifted and Black premiered at the Cherry Lane Theatre January 2, 1969. Compiled by Robert Nemiroff, Hansberry’s former husband and literary executor, the posthumous work traces the extraordinary life of the A Raisin in the Sun playwright through her own words.

At age 29, Hansberry made history with the 1959 Broadway premiere of A Raisin in the Sun, becoming the first black woman to have a play produced on Broadway. She died at age 34 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, just as her second play, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, was running on Broadway.

The Circle Series is produced by Circle in the Square Theatre School, Pigasus Institute, and Rachel Shuey. Proceeds benefit Circle in the Square Theatre School.

For tickets, visit CircleSeries.org.

Look Back on A Raisin in the Sun on Broadway

Lorraine Hansberry's seminal drama about the experiences of a black family in Chicago opened March 11, 1959.

13 PHOTOS
A Raisin in the Sun_Broadway_Production Photos_1959_X_HR
Ruby Dee and Sidney Poitier Friedman-Abeles/New York Public Library
A Raisin in the Sun_Broadway_Production Photos_1959_X_HR
Sidney Poitier and Claudia McNeil Friedman-Abeles/New York Public Library
A Raisin in the Sun_Broadway_Production Photos_1959_X_HR
Claudia McNeil and Sidney Poitier Friedman-Abeles/New York Public Library
A Raisin in the Sun_Broadway_Production Photos_1959_X_HR
Claudia McNeil and Diana Sands Friedman-Abeles/New York Public Library
A Raisin in the Sun_Broadway_Production Photos_1959_X_HR
Claudia McNeil, Sidney Poitier, and Diana Sands Friedman-Abeles/New York Public Library
A Raisin in the Sun_Broadway_Production Photos_1959_X_HR
Ruby Dee and Syndey Poitier Friedman-Abeles/New York Public Library
A Raisin in the Sun_Broadway_Production Photos_1959_X_HR
Diana Sands, Claudia McNeil, and Ed Hall Friedman-Abeles/New York Public Library
A Raisin in the Sun_Broadway_Production Photos_1959_X_HR
Claudia McNeil Friedman-Abeles/New York Public Library
Raisin in the Sun_Broadway_Studio Portraits_1959_X_HR
Raisin in the Sun_Broadway_Studio Portraits_1959_X_HR Friedman-Abeles/New York Public Library
Raisin in the Sun_Broadway_Studio Portraits_1959_X_HR
Raisin in the Sun_Broadway_Studio Portraits_1959_X_HR Friedman-Abeles/New York Public Library
