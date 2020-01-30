LPTW's Next Oral History Project Will Be With Broadway Publicist Irene Gandy

The renowned publicist and Tony-winning producer will sit down with Voza Rivers to talk about her life and groundbreaking career.

The League of Professional Theatre Women will continue its ongoing Oral History Project, which chronicles and documents the contributions of significant theatre women in all fields, with Broadway publicist Irene Gandy. Taking place at 6 PM February 10 at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, the interview will be moderated by producer Voza Rivers, artistic director of the New Heritage Theatre Group.

Admission is free and on a first-come-first-served basis.

Gandy is the only black female member of the Association of Theatrical Press Agents and Managers on Broadway. Since her career began in 1968, she has worked on over 100 Broadway shows across press, marketing, community outreach, and producing (she was a producer on the Tony-winning revival of The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess in 2012).

In addition to her work in theatre, Gandy was associate director of special markets for CBS Records, where she worked with Earth, Wind and Fire, The Jacksons, Patti LaBelle, and more. In 2008, she became the first female press agent to receive a Sardi's caricature.

The Oral History Project was founded and produced for 26 years by the late Betty Corwin and is currently produced for the League by Ludovica Villar-Hauser. The tapes are housed in The New York Public Library’s Theatre on Film and Tape Archive.