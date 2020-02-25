Lucas Hnath's Dana H. Opens at Vineyard Theatre

Deirdre O’Connell reprises her performance in the new documentary play from the Tony-nominated writer.

The Off-Broadway premiere of Dana H., a new documentary play by Tony nominee Lucas Hnath, officially opens at Vineyard Theatre February 25. Starring Deirdre O’Connell and directed by Les Waters, the play details Hnath's mother's real-life kidnapping by a patient in the psych ward where she worked as a chaplain.

Dana H. began February 11 and continues an extended run through March 29. The play is adapted from interviews with Dana Higginbotham, conducted by Steve Cosson.

The Vineyard staging features scenic design by Andrew Boyce, costume design by Janice Pytel, lighting and supertitle design by Paul Toben, and sound design by Mikhail Fiksel. Steve Cuiffo is the illusion and lip sync consultant.

Dana H. had its world premiere at the Kirk Douglas Theatre at Center Theatre Group, followed by a production at Chicago's Goodman Theatre. The Off-Broadway premiere is part of a Vineyard season lineup that includes Tina Satter's Is This a Room, which returned for an extended run, and the upcoming production of Antoinette Nwandu's Tuvalu Or, The Saddest Song.