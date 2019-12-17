Lucas Hnath’s The Thin Place Extends at Playwrights Horizons

The eerie new play will run for an additional three weeks due to popular demand.

The Thin Place, a new play by Tony-nominated writer Lucas Hnath now playing Off-Broadway, will run for an additional three weeks due to popular demand. A testament to the power of the mind (and the mind's power to influence others), the eerie new play follows the burgeoning relationship between two women—one who’s recently experienced a strange loss, and another who claims to communicate with the dead.

The Thin Place, directed by Les Waters, will now continue through January 26 (extended from the initial closing date of January 5) at the Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Playwrights Horizons.

The cast of the Off-Broadway premiere is made up of Emily Cass McDonnell (The Antipodes), Randy Danson (Venus), Kelly McAndrew (Men on Boats), and Triney Sandoval (Marvin’s Room, Macbeth).

The Thin Place began performances November 22 ahead of a December 12 opening.

The creative team for the Playwrights Horizons production includes scenic designer Mimi Lien, costume designer Oana Botez, lighting designer Mark Barton, sound designer Christian Frederickson, and production stage manager Paul Mills Holmes.

Commissioned by the Actors Theatre of Louisville, The Thin Place made its world premiere at the Humana Festival.