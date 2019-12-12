Lucy DeVito, Andrea Bowen, Michael Lerner, More Set for The Wendy Chronicles, Three Plays by Wendy Wasserstein

Los Angeles News   Lucy DeVito, Andrea Bowen, Michael Lerner, More Set for The Wendy Chronicles, Three Plays by Wendy Wasserstein
By Andrew Gans
Dec 12, 2019
 
Stan Zimmerman directs the January performances hosted by Mindy Cohn.
Lucy DeVito Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The Wendy Chronicles, a three-play tribute to the late Pulitzer Prize winner Wendy Wasserstein, will be presented by Jewish Women’s Theatre and Pop-Up Playhouse January 5 and 12, 2020, at The Braid in Santa Monica.

Directed by producer Stan Zimmerman, the ensemble will include Lucy DeVito (Deadbeat, Melissa & Joey), Andrea Bowen (Desperate Housewives), Amanda Bearse (All My Children, Married with Children), Emmy nominee Mindy Sterling (Austin Powers), Raviv Ullman (Bad Jews), Olivia Hack (Gilmore Girls), Oscar nominee Michael Lerner (Barton Fink), Allie Gonino, Danny Gomez, Melody Peng, Brittannie Bohman, and Mindy Cohn (Facts of Life), who will read stage directions.

The Wendy Chronicles will feature Wasserstein's Uncommon Women & Others (at 12:30 PM), Isn’t It Romantic (4 PM), and the Pulitzer Prize–winning The Heidi Chronicles (7:30 PM).

In a statement Zimmerman said, “This will be the first time these three legendary plays will be performed in one day, in repertory. Not only will audiences get to watch the growth of an important playwright through her words, they will also get to see some of their favorite actors playing multiple roles.”

Tickets may be purchased individually or in multiple show packages at JewishWomensTheatre.org.

Theatre Development Fund celebrated Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Wendy Wasserstein and the arts education program Open Doors with a special reception and performance of The Heidi Chronicles April 18.

