Lydia Diamond Named Recipient of 2020 Horton Foote Playwriting Award

The Dramatists Guild of America will present the Toni Stone, Smart People, and Stick Fly playwright with the award in July.

Lydia Diamond, whose plays include Toni Stone, Smart People, and Stick Fly, has been named the winner of the 2020 Horton Foote Playwriting Award presented by the Dramatists Guild of America.

The Horton Foote Playwriting Award, named for the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, bestows $25,000 on a dramatist whose work seeks to plumb the ineffable nature of being human. Previous recipients include Stephen Karam, Rajiv Joseph, James Anthony Tyler, Amy Herzog, and Heidi Schreck.

The Foote award will be presented to Diamond July 27 at Joe’s Pub. The Guild’s other awards, including the Hull-Warriner Award, the Frederick Loewe Award, the Flora Roberts Award, and the Lanford Wilson Award, will be announced at a later date.

Diamond is also the author of Voyeurs de Venus (Joseph Jefferson Award), The Bluest Eye, The Gift Horse, Harriet Jacobs, The Inside, and Stage Black. She was a consulting producer for Showtime’s fourth season of The Affair, and she is currently developing a one-hour drama at NBC/Paramount. Diamond was on faculty at Boston University for nine years and is currently on faculty at the University of Illinois at Chicago, where most recently she directed Intimate Apparel and In The Next Room or The Vibrator Play.

