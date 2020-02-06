Lydia Diamond Named Recipient of 2020 Horton Foote Playwriting Award

toggle menu
toggle search form
Awards   Lydia Diamond Named Recipient of 2020 Horton Foote Playwriting Award
By Andrew Gans
Feb 06, 2020
 
The Dramatists Guild of America will present the Toni Stone, Smart People, and Stick Fly playwright with the award in July.
A Soldier's Play_Broadway_2020_Opening Night_X_HR
Lydia R. Diamond Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Lydia Diamond, whose plays include Toni Stone, Smart People, and Stick Fly, has been named the winner of the 2020 Horton Foote Playwriting Award presented by the Dramatists Guild of America.

The Horton Foote Playwriting Award, named for the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, bestows $25,000 on a dramatist whose work seeks to plumb the ineffable nature of being human. Previous recipients include Stephen Karam, Rajiv Joseph, James Anthony Tyler, Amy Herzog, and Heidi Schreck.

The Foote award will be presented to Diamond July 27 at Joe’s Pub. The Guild’s other awards, including the Hull-Warriner Award, the Frederick Loewe Award, the Flora Roberts Award, and the Lanford Wilson Award, will be announced at a later date.

Diamond is also the author of Voyeurs de Venus (Joseph Jefferson Award), The Bluest Eye, The Gift Horse, Harriet Jacobs, The Inside, and Stage Black. She was a consulting producer for Showtime’s fourth season of The Affair, and she is currently developing a one-hour drama at NBC/Paramount. Diamond was on faculty at Boston University for nine years and is currently on faculty at the University of Illinois at Chicago, where most recently she directed Intimate Apparel and In The Next Room or The Vibrator Play.

For more information click here.

Go Inside the 2018 Horton Foote Prize Honoring Jacklyn Backhaus and Lauren Yee

Go Inside the 2018 Horton Foote Prize Honoring Jacklyn Backhaus and Lauren Yee

28 PHOTOS
Walter, Diane, Lillian, and Tyler Foote
Walter, Diane, Lillian, and Tyler Foote Marc J. Franklin
Horton_Foote_Prize_The_Lotos_Club_2018_HR
Judith Ivey Marc J. Franklin
Horton_Foote_Prize_The_Lotos_Club_2018_HR
John Dias Marc J. Franklin
Horton_Foote_Prize_The_Lotos_Club_2018_HR
André Bishop Marc J. Franklin
Horton_Foote_Prize_The_Lotos_Club_2018_HR
Jaclyn Backhaus Marc J. Franklin
Horton_Foote_Prize_The_Lotos_Club_2018_HR
Will Davis Marc J. Franklin
Horton_Foote_Prize_The_Lotos_Club_2018_HR
Jaclyn Backhaus and Will Davis Marc J. Franklin
Horton_Foote_Prize_The_Lotos_Club_2018_HR
Zachary Zwillinger Marc J. Franklin
Horton_Foote_Prize_The_Lotos_Club_2018_HR
Mari Marchbanks Marc J. Franklin
Horton_Foote_Prize_The_Lotos_Club_2018_HR
Mari Marchbanks and Zachary Zwillinger Marc J. Franklin
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!