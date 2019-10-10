Macbeth, Starring Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers, Begins at Classic Stage Company Off-Broadway

Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers star in the John Doyle–helmed production.

Performances begin October 10 at Classic Stage Company for the Off-Broadway company's new production of Macbeth, directed by artistic director John Doyle. Shakespeare's bloody tale of revenge, murder, and madness stars real-life acting couple Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers, as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth, respectively.

The cast of Macbeth, which will officially open at CSC October 27, also features Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil as Duncan, Barzin Akhavan as Macduff, Raffi Barsoumian as Malcolm, N'Jameh Camara as Lady Macduff, Erik Lochtefeld as Banquo, Antonio Michael Woodard as Fleance and Young Macduff, and Barbara Walsh as Ross.

Doyle is the director and scenic designer for the production. Rounding out the creative team are costume designer Ann Hould-Ward, lighting designer Solomon Weisbard, sound designer Matt Stine. Casting is by Telsey + Company, Bernita Robinson is production stage manager, and Stephanie Macchia is the assistant stage manager.

The 2019-20 CSC season includes a season-long repertory scenic design created by Doyle and lighting plot designed by Jane Cox and Tess James.

