Macbeth, Starring Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers, Opens at Classic Stage Company Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Macbeth, Starring Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers, Opens at Classic Stage Company Off-Broadway
By Olivia Clement
Oct 27, 2019
 
The husband-and-wife duo star in the John Doyle–helmed production.
Coriolanus_Public Theater_Opening Night_2019_Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers_HR.jpg
Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Performances began October 10 at Classic Stage Company for Macbeth, directed by artistic director John Doyle. Shakespeare's bloody tale of revenge, murder, and madness stars real-life acting couple Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth, respectively.

The cast of Macbeth, which officially opens October 27, also features Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil as Duncan, Barzin Akhavan as Macduff, Raffi Barsoumian as Malcolm, N'Jameh Camara as Lady Macduff, Erik Lochtefeld as Banquo, Antonio Michael Woodard as Fleance and Young Macduff, and Barbara Walsh as Ross.

Doyle is the director and scenic designer for the production. Rounding out the creative team are costume designer Ann Hould-Ward, lighting designer Solomon Weisbard, sound designer Matt Stine. Casting is by Telsey + Company, Bernita Robinson is production stage manager, and Stephanie Macchia is the assistant stage manager.

The 2019-20 CSC season includes a season-long repertory scenic design created by Doyle, and lighting plot designed by Jane Cox and Tess James.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!