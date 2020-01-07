Mae West’s The Drag Will Launch Provincetown Theater Season

The upcoming season will also feature the world premiere of Sarah Schulman’s The Lady Hamlet.

The Provincetown Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director David Drake, will launch its 2020 season in Provincetown, Massachusetts, May 14 with Mae West’s The Drag.

The play, written under West's pseudonym Jane Mast, tells the tale of a closeted Park Avenue newlywed and his secret double-life with a pack of Greenwich Village drag queens and was shut down in 1927 for “corrupting the morals of youths.” Performances will continue in Provincetown through June 7.

The world premiere of Sarah Schulman’s The Lady Hamlet will follow, running June 29–July 23. The new comedy concerns a duel of divas at the turn-of-the-century to see who will be the first—and best—female Hamlet on Broadway.

Jerker, Robert Chesley’s love story that follows two gay men in 1980s San Francisco, will begin performances August 3 and continue through September 3. The play charts the development of their romantic relationship via the oft-ridiculed use of phone sex.

The season will continue October 8–25 with the Cape Cod premiere of Bekah Brunstetter’s The Cake, which centers on Della, a conservative baker who is asked by her deceased best friend’s daughter to bake the cake for the young woman’s same-sex marriage. Concluding the Provincetown Theater season will be the Eugene O'Neill classic A Moon for the Misbegotten, November 19–December 6.

