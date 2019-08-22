Make Believe Extends Off-Broadway

By Olivia Clement
Aug 22, 2019
 
Bess Wohl's play, about the mysteries of childhood and the things that haunt us forever, will play an extra week.
Ryan Foust, Maren Heary, and Casey Hilton in Make Believe Joan Marcus

The Off-Broadway premiere of Bess Wohl's Make Believe, now playing at Second Stage Theater, will run an additional week, through September 22. The new play, directed by Michael Greif, was previously scheduled through September 15 at the Tony Kiser Theater.

In Make Believe, four kids, ages five to 12, are playing a game of house when their parents inexplicably disappear. Thirty-two years later, their search for answers continues.

The cast is made up of Kim Fischer (Then She Fell, Mrs. Fletcher), Susannah Flood (The Cherry Orchard, Plano), Ryan Foust (Mary Page Marlowe), Harrison Fox (New York stage debut), Maren Heary (New York stage debut), Brad Heberlee (Mrs. Murray’s Menagerie, A Life), Casey Hilton (New York stage debut), and Samantha Mathis (Being Frank, Nomad Motel).

Make Believe officially opened August 15 after beginning previews July 30.

The production features scenic design by David Zinn, costumes by Emilio Sosa, lighting by Ben Stanton, original music and sound by Bray Poor, hair and makeup by J. Jared Janas, and casting by Telsey. Justin Scribner is production stage manager, Sarah G. Harris is stage manager, and Liz Hayes is dialect consultant.

Maren Heary and Ryan Foust Joan Marcus
Samantha Mathis and Susannah Flood in Make Believe Joan Marcus
Kim Fischer, Susannah Flood, and Samantha Mathis in Make Believe Joan Marcus
Ryan Foust, Maren Heary, and Casey Hilton in Make Believe Joan Marcus
Kim Fischer, Susannah Flood, Samantha Mathis, and Brad Heberlee in Make Believe Joan Marcus
Casey Hilton, Ryan Foust, Maren Heary, and Harrison Fox in Make Believe Joan Marcus
