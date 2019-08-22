Make Believe Extends Off-Broadway

Bess Wohl's play, about the mysteries of childhood and the things that haunt us forever, will play an extra week.

The Off-Broadway premiere of Bess Wohl's Make Believe, now playing at Second Stage Theater, will run an additional week, through September 22. The new play, directed by Michael Greif, was previously scheduled through September 15 at the Tony Kiser Theater.

In Make Believe, four kids, ages five to 12, are playing a game of house when their parents inexplicably disappear. Thirty-two years later, their search for answers continues.

The cast is made up of Kim Fischer (Then She Fell, Mrs. Fletcher), Susannah Flood (The Cherry Orchard, Plano), Ryan Foust (Mary Page Marlowe), Harrison Fox (New York stage debut), Maren Heary (New York stage debut), Brad Heberlee (Mrs. Murray’s Menagerie, A Life), Casey Hilton (New York stage debut), and Samantha Mathis (Being Frank, Nomad Motel).

Make Believe officially opened August 15 after beginning previews July 30.

The production features scenic design by David Zinn, costumes by Emilio Sosa, lighting by Ben Stanton, original music and sound by Bray Poor, hair and makeup by J. Jared Janas, and casting by Telsey. Justin Scribner is production stage manager, Sarah G. Harris is stage manager, and Liz Hayes is dialect consultant.

