Make Them Hear You Concert Will Showcase 3 Musicals by Artists of Color From BMI Workshop

The one-night-only performance will take place October 28.

Make Them Hear You will present a one-night-only concert performance of three new musicals, each created by writers of color in the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop.

The October 28 performance will feature a presentation of FORA by Jae Broderick (book, music, and lyrics) and Matthew AC Cohen (music), which was recently developed at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center.

The concert will also showcase selections from The Pact with a book and lyrics by Tia DeShazor and music by Derrick Byars, along with A Little Light by Derrick Byars.

FORA is the forgotten language of the island nation of Forafu and tells the story of a family torn apart by the island’s Great Migration. Told through the eyes of 17-year-old Gigi, the fate of a nation rests on the choice between unraveling the mysteries of the past and succumbing to the struggles of the present.

In The Pact, a group of best friends keep their promise to meet up in New York City for a raucous reunion weekend where friendships are rekindled, loyalties are tested, and life-choices are questioned in a musical comedy that examines barriers to intimacy in interracial friendships.

A Little Light follows Jordan Harrison, a recent high school graduate, as he searches for love and acceptance in a rural, conservative town in the South.

The concert will be held at Park Avenue UMC at 7.30 PM.