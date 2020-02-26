Make-up Tutorial: How to Create Old-Age Make-up for the Stage

Watch make-up artist Kyle Krueger break down this classic technique.

Turning a fresh face into a wrinkled elderly one might seem like a task only for the pros. But make-up artist Kyle Krueger offers his expertise to teach anyone to paint the most realistic aged face.

From the most authentic wrinkle to sun spots, Krueger demonstrates the make-up techniques in this three-minute video tutorial above.

Whether creating an aging Jean Valjean in Les Misérables or the pre-beautified Witch in Into the Woods, or if you have ambitions in make-up design, follow these directions—and best product tips—for ultimate success.

Krueger is a make-up artist who work has been seen on Broadway as well as film and television. Krueger is currently the video producer for Alcone Company.

