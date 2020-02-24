Makeup Tutorial: How to Create Convincing Bruise Make-Up for the Stage

Video   Makeup Tutorial: How to Create Convincing Bruise Make-Up for the Stage
By Roberto Araujo
Feb 24, 2020
 
Watch make-up artist Kyle Krueger break down this traditional theatre technique for a convincingly beat-up look.

From “The Rumble” in West Side Story to “Seize the Day” in Newsies, violent brawls often punctuate a theatrical climax. But a fist fight is only as convincing as the mark it leaves behind. That’s where first-class stage make-up comes in.

Make-up artist Kyle Krueger offers his easy-to-follow instructions to achieve a post-fight face. From bruises and cuts to stratches and split lips, Krueger demonstrates the key to an authentic rough-up in the three-minute video tutorial above.

Follow the step-by-step instructions—and tips for best products to use—here.

Krueger is a makeup artist whose work has been seen on Broadway, as well as film and television. Krueger is currently the video producer for Alcone Company. Through blending color, dabbing stage blood, and more, you can manage the perfect look—be it for Halloween, your school production, or your professional debut.

