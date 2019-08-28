Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Juilliard School, Goodspeed Musicals, and More Are Hiring

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR: SET DESIGNER/MASTER CARPENTER, Fordham Preparatory School

Fordham Prep seeks a professional, skilled carpenter to serve as our technical director. Looking for someone to work on site at least twice a week, for both of our theatrical productions (September 23–November 19; December 9–February 11), with the understanding that the number of working days will increase as we move closer to tech week. It's important to note that during the rehearsal periods of the second show, students are on vacation from 12/19–1/5. Schedule is flexible and will be developed with the Producer to ensure completion of tasks.

ENCORE LEAD AUDIO TECHNICIAN, Norwegian Cruise Line

The Norwegian Encore Lead Audio Technician is responsible for operating Kinky Boots, Choir of Men, guest artist shows, all other events and maintaining the artistic integrity as set by the install creative team on Norwegian Encore. The technician will oversee the operation of all Audio Systems onboard. Perform and oversee all Audio setups with scenery changeovers in the Theatre.

This person is expected to maintain and inspect all audio equipment on a continuous basis. This person must assist the Technical Production Manager with orders to maintain the inventory in the theater. This person must also be available to assist and conduct training other technicians whenever needed.

COSTUME RENTAL ASSISTANT, Goodspeed Musicals

Goodspeed Musicals is seeking to hire a part-time Costume Rental Assistant to work at our costume warehouse. Responsibilities include assisting our Costume Rental team with the administrative and physical responsibilities of renting and maintaining the costume collection. Seeking candidates who are fast paced, quick learners, and confident working in Microsoft Word and Excel, can lift at least 40 lbs., able to climb 2 flights of stairs and comfortable working at heights up to 12 feet.

OVERHIRE WIGS RUN CREW - IMMEDIATE HIRE NEEDED, American Conservatory Theater

A.C.T is looking for seasonal overhire wigs run crew for its upcoming 2019/2020 productions starting with an immediate opening for Top Girls (commitment runs 9/12/19–10/13/19). The Wigs Crew is responsible for the overall execution and implementation of the running and maintenance of the wigs, hair and makeup during A.C.T. productions. They shall maintain the integrity of the wig and hair design throughout the production as established by the Wig Master. They assist actors with the application and removal of all wigs, facial hair and makeup.

VIDEO ENGINEER AND PROJECTIONIST, The New York Times TimesCenter

The TimesCenter seeks a video engineer and projectionist to join the technical team. Working alongside three other technicians, this sub house crew position is responsible for implementing client vision for all types of video presentation in the venue while delivering excellent customer service.

OVER-HIRE STITCHER, George Street Playhouse

George Street Playhouse, an active LORT theatre in New Brunswick, NJ, seeks an over-hire stitcher who has experience with industrial machines. Job involves assisting the in-house costume staff with constructing and altering the costumes for our upcoming production. Job pays an hourly rate. Also must be able to provide own transportation to and from the theatre in New Brunswick. Work is available 9/9/19–10/18/19.

DRESSER/WARDROBE CREW, George Street Playhouse

Responsibilities include assisting the Wardrobe Supervisor in maintaining and laundering all costumes, dressing of actors during tech/dress rehearsals and performances, repairing costumes as needed, preparing dressing rooms, and assisting in load-in and strike of costumes. Applicant must be a team player and have excellent organizational and communication skills.

TECHNICAL SUPERVISOR, Paper Mill Playhouse

Tony Award-winning theatre Paper Mill Playhouse, Millburn NJ, just 17 miles from NYC, is in search of a Technical Supervisor. Under the direction of the Director of Production, the Technical Supervisor serves as a key member of Paper Mill’s Production Department. The Technical Supervisor works closely with the design and creative teams for each production, facilitating communication with scenic, prop, electrics and sound shops, Local 21 stagehands and PMP management.

HEAD OF AUDIO, Palace Theatre

Regional Arts Center seeks Head of Audio Department. Duties include setting up audio and running audio consoles for various artists and performers. We do Symphony, Musical Theatre, Rock and Roll, Jazz etc etc. Ability to set up and run shows with 48 or more inputs to the sound console, ability to mix FOH or Monitors. Knowledge of Networked Sound System installations, and digital consoles a must. Knowledge of general Video equipment also necessary. Projectors, switchers, cameras, LED video walls.

VOCAL ARTS PRODUCTION STAGE MANAGER, The Juilliard School

The Juilliard School is looking for an individual to serve as Production Stage Manager for its Fall 2019 Juilliard Opera production of Mozart’s Così fan tutte. The Production Stage Manager will guide and facilitate all communication regarding production needs leading up to and through the final performance. Required production period availability October 7–November 17.

CARPENTER/WELDER, Maltz Jupiter Theatre

Maltz Jupiter Theatre, a LORT B+ theatre in Jupiter, FL is seeking a Carpenter for a full-time/seasonal position (July–March). Seeking a comprehensive knowledge of traditional scenic construction techniques, metal working and welding, rigging standards and techniques

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR, The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute

The Technical Director reports to the Producing Manager and the President of the school and has the responsibility for the technical operations of the school theatre spaces. Proficiency in all theatrical technical elements including scenic, carpentry, sound, lighting, projections, and stage management required. They will organize and lead load-ins, strikes, and technical rehearsals as well as oversee performances and general maintenance of two 90-seat theaters with the aid of the Producing Manager.

