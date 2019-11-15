Mamie Parris, Justin Keyes, More Will Star in Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston Off-Broadway

By Dan Meyer
Nov 15, 2019
 
Performances of the York Theatre Company production begin November 26.
HR - Mamie Parris.jpg
Mamie Parris

The five-person ensemble is set for the York Theatre Company’s production of Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston.

Broadway alums Mamie Parris (Cats, School of Rock), Justin Keyes (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), and Benjamin Eakeley (She Loves Me) will star along with Jovan E’Sean (The Secret Life of Bees) and Alex Getlin (Slay It With Music).

Performances for the Off-Broadway premiere begin November 26 at Saint Peter’s ahead of a December 5 opening.

Anything Can Happen in the Theater has music and lyrics from two-time Tony winner Maury Yeston (Nine, Titanic) with songs from Grand Hotel, The Phantom of the Opera, Nine, and Death Takes a Holiday as well as new tunes. The production is directed and conceived by Tony Award recipient Gerard Alessandrini (Forbidden Broadway).

Serving on the creative team are choreographer Gerry McIntyre, music director Greg Jarrett, set designer James Morgan, costume designer Melinda Hare, lighting designer Jacob Zedek, sound designer Julian Evans, production manager George Xenos, production stage manager Chris Steckel, and assistant stage manager Kirsten Leigh Williams. The casting director is Michael Cassara.

