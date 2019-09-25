Mamie Parris, Nick Adams, and More Strip Down With the Skivvies in Cats–Themed Concert for a Cause

The concerts, which took place September 19 at The Green Room 42, raised funds for a local animal shelter.

Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina, the actor-musician duo known for stripped-down concerts where Broadway favorites line up to bare it all in song, hosted a September 19 fundraiser at The Green Room 42 to support New York City's homeless animals. Among those performing alongside the Skivvies were Nick Adams, Mamie Parris, Kevin Zak, Christopher Gurr, Conor Ryan, J. Harrison Ghee, Sara Jean Ford, Christine Cornish Smith, Samantha Sturm, Jessica Hendy, Dave Garry, Susie Mosher, and Christopher Hlinka, with Elizabeth Nestlerlode and Rick Donato serving as the Skivvies' band. The performers were joined onstage by adoptable animals from the non-profit rescue organization Puppy Kitty NYCity. All ticket proceeds went to PKNYC, which rescues animals in crisis through its fostering program. Flip through photos from the concert below:

