Hamilton Star Mandy Gonzalez to Perform in Concert With Broadway Alum Javier Muñoz

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Hamilton Star Mandy Gonzalez to Perform in Concert With Broadway Alum Javier Muñoz
By Dan Meyer
Sep 26, 2019
 
Mandy Gonzalez: From Stephen Schwartz to Lin-Manuel Miranda will take place October 26 at The Soraya in Northridge, California.
mandy gonzalez and javier munoz Flea Market 2016 HR.jpg
Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Muñoz Monica Simoes

Broadway’s current Angelica Schuyler will take a brief respite from Hamilton to perform her hometown concert Mandy Gonzalez: From Stephen Schwartz to Lin-Manuel Miranda. The evening of song will be held at The Soraya October 26 in Northridge, California.

Gonzalez’s previous credits include Wicked and In the Heights, in which she originated the role of Nina, and The Kennedy Center production of The Who’s Tommy. The Broadway star will be joined by Hamilton alum Javier Muñoz for a portion of the evening. Muñoz took over the lead role of Alexander Hamilton from Lin-Manuel Miranda in 2016, but has since departed and recently appeared in the Encores! Off-Center production of Working. He is currently co-starring in Off-Broadway's The New Englanders.

READ: Casey Cott, Mandy Gonzalez, and Christian Borle Reveal Decades-Long Connections to The Who’s Tommy

More information and tickets are available at TheSoraya.org.

Grab a Drink at the Carlyle With Hamilton’s Mandy Gonzalez

Grab a Drink at the Carlyle With Hamilton’s Mandy Gonzalez

The Broadway belter shares how she spends her summer when she isn’t performing in the Tony Award-winning hit musical.

11 PHOTOS
Summer_In_The_City_Mandy_Gonzalez_July_2017_01_HR.jpg
For Hamilton's Mandy Gonzalez, nothing could encapsulate a New York summer like going to the Carlyle. Marc J. Franklin
Mandy Gonzalez
Mandy Gonzalez Marc J. Franklin
Mandy Gonzalez
“What’s more fabulous then getting dressed up and going to get drinks with your friend at the Carlyle.” Marc J. Franklin
Summer_In_The_City_Mandy_Gonzalez_July_2017_07_HR.jpg
Gonzalez’s drink of choice: “A manhattan. I feel mysterious with a manhattan, and I like that!” Marc J. Franklin
Summer_In_The_City_Mandy_Gonzalez_July_2017_08_HR.jpg
“Even if you don’t have tons and tons of clothes or tons and tons of money, you can put on a chanel lipstick and go out to drinks with friends or out for coffee and feel fabulous in New York.” Marc J. Franklin
Summer_In_The_City_Mandy_Gonzalez_July_2017_11_HR.jpg
For Gonzalez, the breadth of activities in the summer is enchanting. "You can head to an art museum. You can go to a gallery opening. You can go to the Carlyle on a Saturday with your friends and see an incredible artist that you’ve never seen before. There is just so much to do." Marc J. Franklin
Mandy Gonzalez
Gonzalez's summer hasn't been all play. She's been hard at work preparing for her debut at the Carlyle. Marc J. Franklin
Mandy Gonzalez
“It’s a brand new show and it’s called Fearless. It’s specifically for the Carlyle and I’m putting it together as we speak – we’re ready to raise the roof!” Marc J. Franklin
Mandy Gonzalez
“It’s exciting and it’s thrilling and it’s daring, and I think that if you’re going to play the Carlyle, you have to be all of those things.” Marc J. Franklin
Mandy Gonzalez
Mandy Gonzalez Marc J. Franklin
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!