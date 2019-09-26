Hamilton Star Mandy Gonzalez to Perform in Concert With Broadway Alum Javier Muñoz

Mandy Gonzalez: From Stephen Schwartz to Lin-Manuel Miranda will take place October 26 at The Soraya in Northridge, California.

Broadway’s current Angelica Schuyler will take a brief respite from Hamilton to perform her hometown concert Mandy Gonzalez: From Stephen Schwartz to Lin-Manuel Miranda. The evening of song will be held at The Soraya October 26 in Northridge, California.

Gonzalez’s previous credits include Wicked and In the Heights, in which she originated the role of Nina, and The Kennedy Center production of The Who’s Tommy. The Broadway star will be joined by Hamilton alum Javier Muñoz for a portion of the evening. Muñoz took over the lead role of Alexander Hamilton from Lin-Manuel Miranda in 2016, but has since departed and recently appeared in the Encores! Off-Center production of Working. He is currently co-starring in Off-Broadway's The New Englanders.

More information and tickets are available at TheSoraya.org.

