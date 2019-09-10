Mandy Patinkin to Release New Solo Album Children and Art in October

Cast Recordings & Albums   Mandy Patinkin to Release New Solo Album Children and Art in October
By Logan Culwell-Block
Sep 10, 2019
 
This is the first new solo album from the Evita and Sunday in the Park with George star since 2002.
Mandy Patinkin
Mandy Patinkin Frank Micelotta/FOX/PictureGroup

Tony winner Mandy Patinkin will release a new solo album, titled Children and Art, October 25 for streaming and digital purchase. Pre-orders, available now, include the immediate downloads of Patinkin singing Randy Newman's "Wandering Boy" and Laurie Anderson's "From the Air."

Children and Art, released by Nonesuch records, is the first solo album from the Evita and Sunday in the Park with George star since 2002's Mandy Patinkin Sings Sondheim. The 12 tracks were recorded with pianist and producer Thomas Bartlett, also known as Doveman. Bartlett follows in the footsteps of Patinkin's former music director Paul Ford, who retired after a 30-year collaboration.

Children and Art from Nonesuch Records

The album is culled from tracks released as a series of Diary albums in 2018, plus a track from Patinkin's 1998 album Mamaloshen. Patinkin has recorded songs by such composers as Lyle Lovett, Taylor Mac, Stephen Sondheim, and Tom Waits, along with one song written by Patinkin himself.

This release coincides with the launch of Patinkin's 30-city concert tour, beginning with an October 30 performance at Philadelphia's Kimmel Center.

READ: Mandy Patinkin Will Embark on 30-City Concert Tour This Fall

Patinkin's Broadway credits include a Tony-winning performance as Che in the original production of Evita, the title role in Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George (the score of which includes this album's namesake song), Archibald Craven in The Secret Garden, and Burrs in The Wild Party. More recently, he has played CIA agent Saul Berenson on Showtime's Homeland, which is currently in production for its eighth and final season. Patinkin's movie roles include performances in The Princess Bride, Yentl, and Dick Tracy.

Produced, engineered, and mixed by Bartlett, Children and Art is Patinkin's eighth solo album with Nonesuch.

Take a look at the complete Children and Art track listing:
1. Going to a Town
2. Kentucky Avenue
3. If I Had a Boat
4. From the Air
5. So Long Dad
6. Children and Art
7. To Be of Use
8. My Mom
9. Wandering Boy
10. Fear Itself / Sarabande
11. Raggedy Ann
12. Refugees/Song of the Titanic

To pre-order Children and Art, visit MandyPatinkinDiary.com.

Look Back at Tony Winner Mandy Patinkin On the Stage

Take a look at some of his Broadway highlights spanning over 30 years.

39 PHOTOS
_Production_Photo_Trelawney of the %22wells%22_HR.jpg
Mandy Patinkin and Mary Beth Hurt in Trelawny of the "Wells" Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
_Production_Photo_Trelawney of the %22wells%22 copy_HR.jpg
Mandy Patinkin and Mary Beth Hurt in Trelawny of the "Wells" Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Laurence Luckinbill, Patricia Elliott and Mandy Patinkin in The Shadow Box
_Production_Photo_Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin_Evita_Marth Swope_HR.jpg
Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin in rehearsal for Evita Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
_Production_Photo_Harold Prince_Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin_Evita_HR.jpg
Patti LuPone, Mandy Patinkin, and Hal Prince in rehearsals for Evita Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
_Production_Photo_dy Patinkin, Patti LuPone and Bob Gunton_Evita_HR.jpg
Mandy Patinkin, Patti LuPone, and Bob Gunton in rehearsals for Evita Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Mandy Patinkin in Evita Martha Swope
Mandy Patinkin and Patti LuPone in Evita Martha Swope
Mandy Patinkin in Evita Martha Swope
Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin in Evita Martha Swope
