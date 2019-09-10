Mandy Patinkin to Release New Solo Album Children and Art in October

This is the first new solo album from the Evita and Sunday in the Park with George star since 2002.

Tony winner Mandy Patinkin will release a new solo album, titled Children and Art, October 25 for streaming and digital purchase. Pre-orders, available now, include the immediate downloads of Patinkin singing Randy Newman's "Wandering Boy" and Laurie Anderson's "From the Air."

Children and Art, released by Nonesuch records, is the first solo album from the Evita and Sunday in the Park with George star since 2002's Mandy Patinkin Sings Sondheim. The 12 tracks were recorded with pianist and producer Thomas Bartlett, also known as Doveman. Bartlett follows in the footsteps of Patinkin's former music director Paul Ford, who retired after a 30-year collaboration.

The album is culled from tracks released as a series of Diary albums in 2018, plus a track from Patinkin's 1998 album Mamaloshen. Patinkin has recorded songs by such composers as Lyle Lovett, Taylor Mac, Stephen Sondheim, and Tom Waits, along with one song written by Patinkin himself.

This release coincides with the launch of Patinkin's 30-city concert tour, beginning with an October 30 performance at Philadelphia's Kimmel Center.

Patinkin's Broadway credits include a Tony-winning performance as Che in the original production of Evita, the title role in Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George (the score of which includes this album's namesake song), Archibald Craven in The Secret Garden, and Burrs in The Wild Party. More recently, he has played CIA agent Saul Berenson on Showtime's Homeland, which is currently in production for its eighth and final season. Patinkin's movie roles include performances in The Princess Bride, Yentl, and Dick Tracy.

Produced, engineered, and mixed by Bartlett, Children and Art is Patinkin's eighth solo album with Nonesuch.

Take a look at the complete Children and Art track listing:

1. Going to a Town

2. Kentucky Avenue

3. If I Had a Boat

4. From the Air

5. So Long Dad

6. Children and Art

7. To Be of Use

8. My Mom

9. Wandering Boy

10. Fear Itself / Sarabande

11. Raggedy Ann

12. Refugees/Song of the Titanic

