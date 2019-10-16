Manik Choksi, Tom Nelis, More to Star in World Premiere of Dave Malloy's Moby-Dick Musical

The musical, directed by Tony winner Rachel Chavkin, will play Massachusetts' American Repertory Theater beginning December 3.

The initial cast is set for the upcoming world premiere of Moby-Dick, Dave Malloy's musical take on the Herman Melville novel. Tony winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown) directs, collaborating once again with the Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 composer at the American Repertory Theater.

Leading the cast as narrator Ishmael is Manik Choksi (The Great Comet), with Tom Nelis (Indecent) as Ahab, Starr Busby (Malloy's Octet) as Starbuck, Kalyn West (The Prom) as Stubb, Anna Ishida (Beowulf) as Flask, Andrew Cristi (A Christmas Story) as Queequeg, Matt Kizer (The River Bridge) as Tashtego, J.D. Mollison (Octet) as Daggoo, Eric Berryman (The B-Side: Negro Folklore From Texas State Prisons) as Fedallah, and Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill) as Pip.

Also joining in various roles are Ashkon Davaran (The Great Comet), Kim Blanck (Octet), and Dawn L. Troupe (Brothers ParaNormal).

Despite an initial announcement, Malloy himself will not appear in the production. The composer shared during a July preview event at the American Museum of Natural History that he would portray Melville. "I have cut the character," Malloy tweeted, "and replaced him with an inanimate white marble bust."

Performances will begin December 3 at the Cambridge, Massachusetts, venue, where the engagement is scheduled to run through January 12, 2020. Opening night is set for December 11.

The production will feature choreography by Chanel DaSilva, sets by Tony winner Mimi Lien, costumes by Brenda Abbandandolo, lighting by Tony winner Bradley King, sound design by Kidenori Nakajo, and puppetry by Eric F. Avery. Or Matias serves as music director, with J. Oconer Navarro as associate music director. Casting is by Stewart/Whitley.

The A.R.T. was recently home to a pre-Broadway engagement of the musical Six; additional titles in the 2019–2020 season include Daniel Alexander Jones' Black Light, Emily Mann's Gloria: A Life, and a revival of 1776 from Artistic Director Diane Paulus.



following up on a tiny announcement we made at ART's open house today: i will indeed no longer be performing in Moby-Dick, as i have cut the character of melville and replaced him with an inanimate white marble bust. #revisions #decenteringwhiteness #melvilleisthenewyojo — dave malloy (@dave_malloy) October 13, 2019



