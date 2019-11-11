Marc Shaiman Will Write New Music for Plaza Suite Revival Starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker

The Tony-winning composer joins the creative team for the 2020 Broadway production.

Tony Award-winning composer Marc Shaiman will pen new music for the Broadway revival of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite. Shaiman announced the news via Instagram November 11 with a song about how excited he is to score the marriage comedy, which will star the previously announced Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Shaiman wrote the music for Hairspray and co-wrote the show's lyrics with Scott Wittman, earning the pair a Tony Award in 2003. In addition, he earned a Tony nomination for his orchestrations on Catch Me if You Can in 2011. Earlier this year, Shaiman earned an Academy Award nomination for the score to Mary Poppins Returns, which also received a Best Original Song nomination for “The Place Where Lost Things Go,” co-written with Wittman. The two's collaborations also include music for Smash and Broadway's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The production, directed by current The Inheritance star John Benjamin Hickey, will reunite real-life couple Broderick and Parker on stage for the first time in over 20 years. Previews are set to begin March 13, 2020, at the Hudson Theatre following an out-of-town engagement in Boston February 5–22.

Joining Shaiman on the Plaza Suite creative team are set designer John Lee Beatty, costume designer Jane Greenwood, lighting designer Brian MacDevitt, sound designer Scott Lehrer, and casting director Jim Carnahan.

