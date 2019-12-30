Margo Seibert, Thom Sesma, Estelle Parsons, More to Star in Off-Broadway Premiere of Unknown Soldier Musical

The show will be the final work from the late composer Michael Friedman—with a book and lyrics by Daniel Goldstein—to premiere in N.Y.C.

Margo Seibert, recently seen Off-Broadway in Octet and The Thanksgiving Play, will return to Playwrights Horizons in February 2020 to star in the the New York City premiere of Michael Friedman and Daniel Goldstein's musical, Unknown Soldier. Directed by Trip Cullman and choreographed by Patrick McCollum, the musical is the final work by the late Friedman to premiere in New York.

Seibert will play Ellen, a woman who’s inherited her grandmother’s home—and with it, a clue that her understanding of her family and of herself are incomplete.

Beginning February 14 on the Playwrights Horizons mainstage, the company of Unknown Soldier will also feature Kerstin Anderson (My Fair Lady, The Sound of Music) as Lucy Lemay, Zoe Glick (Frozen, Les Misérables) as Young Ellen, Erik Lochtefeld (The Light Years, King Kong) as Andrew, Oscar winner Estelle Parsons (Miss Margarida’s Way, August: Osage County) as Lucy Anderson, Thom Sesma (The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, Sweeney Todd) as Doctor, and Perry Sherman (Fun Home, Burn All Night, Amélie) as Francis.

The ensemble will be made up of James Crichton (Jasper in Deadland, Peter and the Starcatcher), Emilie Kouatchou (Oklahoma!, Sweeney Todd), Jay McKenzie (Beautiful), and Jessica Naimy (Ink, Honeymoon in Vegas).

Unknown Soldier follows Ellen Rabinowitz, who, in 2003, finds herself back in her inherited childhood home in Troy, New York, where she was raised by her resentful grandmother Lucy, recently passed. Cleaning it out, she discovers a mysterious photograph of an anonymous soldier, returned from battle in WWI, tucked away in a box of keepsakes. The musical unravels a delicate tangle of family lore, as Ellen chases the extraordinary story that unlocks her history—and charts her future.

With a book and lyrics by Goldstein, and music by Friedman, Unknown Soldier is scheduled to play through March 29, 2020.

The creative team includes scenic designer Mark Wendland, co-costume designers Clint Ramos and Jacob A. Climer, lighting designer Ben Stanton, sound designer Leon Rothenberg, projection designer Lucy Mackinnon, hair and wig designer J. Jared Janas, co-orchestrator Marco Paguia, music director Julie McBride, music coordinator Tomoko Akaboshi, and stage manager Lisa Ann Chernoff.

Unknown Soldier received its world premiere at the Williamstown Theater Festival.