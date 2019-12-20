Maria Elena Ramirez, Triney Sandoval, and More to Star in 72 Miles to Go... Off-Broadway

The new play by Hilary Bettis will receive its world premiere at Roundabout in 2020.

Maria Elena Ramirez (Fish in the Dark, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) will star as Anita, a woman deported from her home and separated from her family in Arizona, in the upcoming world premiere of 72 Miles to Go..., a new play by Hilary Bettis at Roundabout Theatre Company. Helmed by Jo Bonney (Cost of Living), the new play will begin performances in Roundabout's Off-Broadway theatre, the Laura Pels, February 13, 2020.

Triney Sandoval, currently seen in Lucas Hnath's The Thin Place, will play Billy, Anita's husband, alongside Tyler Alvarez as Aaron, Jacqueline Guillén as Eva, and Bobby Moreno as Christian.

In 72 Miles to Go... Anita measures the space between her, in Nogales, Mexico, and her husband and children in Tucson, Arizona. It's a distance measured not only by 72 miles, but in graduations, anniversaries, and the countless daily moments they spend apart—but also in the love that keeps them together.

The world premiere, which will open March 10, will feature set design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, and sound design by Elisheba Ittoop.

72 miles to go... is a 2019 Finalist for the Blackburn Prize. Bettis, a graduate of the Lila Acheson Wallace Playwright Fellowship at The Juilliard School, is a playwright and screenwriter (The Americans). Her plays include Queen of Basel, a bilingual adaptation of Miss Julie commissioned by Miami New Drama, which received its world premiere at Studio Theatre earlier this year; and Alligator, produced Off-Broadway with New Georges and The Sol Project.