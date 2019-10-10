Mario Cantone Will Star in World Premiere of Bliss Musical

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   Mario Cantone Will Star in World Premiere of Bliss Musical
By Andrew Gans
Oct 10, 2019
Buy Tickets to Bliss
 
The musical fantasy, which upends the traditional princess narrative, will debut at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre.
The_Boys_In_The_Band_Broadway_Opening_Night_2018_07_HR.jpg
Mario Cantone Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Mario Cantone (Assassins, Laugh Whore) will star in the world premiere of Bliss, a new musical fantasy that upends the traditional princess narrative.

Directed by Tony nominee Sheryl Kaller, the production will play Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre January 31–February 23, 2020, with an official opening February 14.

Cantone, who played Anthony Marentino on Sex and the City, will star as Sir Pincus Glimmermore, the princesses’ fairy godfather in the new musical that features a book, music, and lyrics by Emma Lively and Tyler Beattie. Additional casting will be announced at a later time.

READ: Stiles and Drewe’s Gay Cinderella Update, Soho Cinders, to Play London’s Charing Cross Theatre

In the show, four distinctive royal sisters sneak out of their castle and discover an intoxicating world of fancy balls and dreamy princes—and a burning desire to be at the center of it all.

Bliss is a fresh and bold new musical that celebrates the individuality that makes each person special,” said Producing Artistic Director Bill Berry in a statement. “With a pop-rock inspired score and story that will really surprise you, Bliss is a decidedly grown up fairytale that is perfect for audiences of all ages. We are thrilled to have Mario Cantone bring his signature style of comedy to this unique production.”

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

Bette Midler, Mario Cantone, Rosanne Cash, Tony Danza and More at Midler's Hulaween Benefit

Bette Midler, Mario Cantone, Rosanne Cash, Tony Danza and More at Midler's Hulaween Benefit

Bette Midler’s New York Restoration Project celebrated its 19th anniversary at the annual Hulaween Benefit Gala, which was held at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York City on Oct. 31. The theme was Fellini Hulaweeni.

23 PHOTOS
Martin von Haselberg and Bette Midler
Martin von Haselberg and Bette Midler Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Martin von Haselberg and Bette Midler
Martin von Haselberg and Bette Midler Joseph Marzullo/WENN
NYRP Staff
NYRP Staff Joseph Marzullo/WENN
NYRP Staff
NYRP Staff Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Rosanne Cash
Rosanne Cash Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Rosanne Cash
Rosanne Cash Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Mario Cantone
Mario Cantone Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Mario Cantone
Mario Cantone Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Tony Danza and Bette Midler
Tony Danza and Bette Midler Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Tony Danza
Tony Danza Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!