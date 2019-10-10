Mario Cantone Will Star in World Premiere of Bliss Musical

The musical fantasy, which upends the traditional princess narrative, will debut at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre.

Mario Cantone (Assassins, Laugh Whore) will star in the world premiere of Bliss, a new musical fantasy that upends the traditional princess narrative.

Directed by Tony nominee Sheryl Kaller, the production will play Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre January 31–February 23, 2020, with an official opening February 14.

Cantone, who played Anthony Marentino on Sex and the City, will star as Sir Pincus Glimmermore, the princesses’ fairy godfather in the new musical that features a book, music, and lyrics by Emma Lively and Tyler Beattie. Additional casting will be announced at a later time.

READ: Stiles and Drewe’s Gay Cinderella Update, Soho Cinders, to Play London’s Charing Cross Theatre

In the show, four distinctive royal sisters sneak out of their castle and discover an intoxicating world of fancy balls and dreamy princes—and a burning desire to be at the center of it all.

“Bliss is a fresh and bold new musical that celebrates the individuality that makes each person special,” said Producing Artistic Director Bill Berry in a statement. “With a pop-rock inspired score and story that will really surprise you, Bliss is a decidedly grown up fairytale that is perfect for audiences of all ages. We are thrilled to have Mario Cantone bring his signature style of comedy to this unique production.”

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe