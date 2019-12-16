Marisol Montalvo Will Explore a Mad Scene at Joe’s Pub

The autobiographical concert, written by Montalvo and Jeffery Roberson, features music by Mozart, Rodgers and Hammerstein, and more.

American soprano Marisol Montalvo will star in the biographical concert Mad Scene January 5, 2020, at Joe's Pub at 7 PM.

Conceived by Mark Cortale, the evening is written by Montalvo and Jeffery Roberson (a.k.a. Varla Jean Merman), who also directs. The musical director is William Hobbs.

Mad Scene tells the story of former beauty queen turned opera singer Montalvo, who rises to the top of the classical music world after failing music school. She plays the stages of the most prestigious opera houses in the world, before ending up on an operating table without a voice or a job.

Roberson told Playbill, “Marisol Montalvo’s story in Mad Scene is a true, tumultuous account of what it takes to be an artist of any kind and shows that taking short cuts early in life can come back to haunt you. Her comic and moving tale of finding her way back to international success with raw talent and persistence at her side, is truly inspiring.”

Attendees can expect to hear songs by Mozart, Donizetti, Gounod, Rodgers and Hammerstein, and Lerner and Loewe.

Click here for ticket information.