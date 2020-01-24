Markia Smith, Olivia Hartshorn, and More to Star in Off-Broadway Premiere of Indoor Person

The world premiere, by Kayla Martine, is part of Normal Ave's 2019–2020 season.

Normal Ave, the NYC-based company behind last fall's world premiere of Of the woman..., returns Off-Broadway in February with Kayla Martine's Indoor Person. A tragicomedy about two friends and what it means to "function" today, the new play will be directed by Andrew Garrett at Normal Ave’s Medicine Show Theatre.

Indoor Person will star Olivia Hartshorn as Addie, a modern-day high-functioning agoraphobe, and Markia Smith as Cleo, the one who tries to keep her afloat.

READ: What's Coming to Off-Broadway in Winter 2020?

"Addie can’t leave the house. Cleo can’t leave Addie. 'Functioning' is a fine line, so fine that maintaining the balance just might be impossible," read production notes.

Rounding out the cast will be Keith Caram, David Crane, Peter Fanone, Kaden Kearney, and Claire Saunders.

Performances of Indoor Person will run February 19–March 1.

“We are so thrilled to follow Lily Houghton’s world premiere, Of the woman came the beginning of sin and through her we all die, with another amazing world premiere from another amazing woman,” said Normal Ave's artistic director Shannon Molly Flynn, “The cast is simply stunning, and we are so excited to take a deep dive into this play."

The production will feature scenic design by Jessie Bonaventure, lighting design by Ethan Newman, costume design by Eden Tayar, sound design by Lawrence Schober, prop design by Maddie Bucci, violence direction by Jake Haven Parisse, and intimacy direction by Francesca Betancourt.

For more information visit normalave.org/indoorperson.