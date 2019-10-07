Martin Scorsese's The Irishman to Play Broadway's Belasco Theatre

The awards contender, starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, will take over the Broadway house for a month.

Broadway gets a dose of serious Hollywood star power this fall, as Martin Scorsese's The Irishman takes over the Belasco Theatre starting November 1 for a month of screenings.

Netflix's awards contender, which debuted at the New York Film Festival to rave reviews, stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci in an epic about the mob, the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa, and how closely intertwined organized crime has been to mainstream politics.

“We’ve lost so many wonderful theaters in New York City in recent years, including single house theaters like the Ziegfeld and the Paris,” said Scorsese in a statement. “The opportunity to recreate that singular experience at the historic Belasco Theatre is incredibly exciting. Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber, and their team at Netflix have continued to find creative ways to make this picture a special event for audiences and I’m thankful for their innovation and commitment.”

“It’s an immense honor for The Irishman to be welcomed to the Belasco—an iconic and historic landmark fit for Scorsese's latest cinematic achievement,” said Scott Stuber, head of Netflix Film.

The Irishman will mimic a traditional Broadway schedule, with eight screenings a week. Mondays will be dark. Tickets are $15 on Telecharge, plus processing fees.