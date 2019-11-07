Marty Thomas Will Release New Solo Recording, Slow Dancing With a Boy

Marty Thomas Will Release New Solo Recording, Slow Dancing With a Boy
By Andrew Gans
Nov 07, 2019
 
The recording features guest vocalists Rachel Potter, Jamey Ray, and Mykal Kilgore.
Marty Thomas Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Marty Thomas, who has been seen on Broadway in Xanadu, Wicked, and The Secret Garden, will release his sophomore album next month.

Marty Thomas: Slow Dancing With a Boy will be available from Broadway Records digitally and in stores December 6. The album can be pre-ordered at BroadwayRecords.com.

Produced by Jamey Ray, Slow Dancing explores the music of a young closeted man’s coming-of-age memories and features collaborations with The Voice’s Rachel Potter, Voctave’s Jamey Ray, and Motown's Mykal Kilgore.

The complete track listing follows:

1. Slow Dance
2. As
3. Dancing on My Own All by Myself
4. Dreamlover (featuring Jamey Ray and Rachel Potter)
5. Crazy for You
6. Remember Me This Way
7. Show Me Heaven
8. Seventh Grade [Save the Best for Last/Everything I Do] (featuring Mykal Kilgore)
9. I Want You to Need Me
10. Someone to Fall Back On
11. We Belong
12. Somewhere

