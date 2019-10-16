Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Luke Kirby to Star in Christopher Shinn’s Judgment Day Off-Broadway

Shinn’s new adaptation of Ödön von Horváth’s 1937 play will premiere at the Park Avenue Armory this winter.

Luke Kirby, an Emmy winner for his performance as Lenny Bruce on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, will star in the Park Avenue Armory's world-premiere production of Judgment Day. The new work is an adaptation by Christopher Shinn of Ödön von Horváth’s 1937 play of the same name.

Richard Jones (who directed The Hairy Ape at the Armory) returns to direct the world premiere, set to run December 5–January 11, 2020.

The cast of 16 will also feature Susannah Perkins (Network; The Wolves) as Anna, Alyssa Bresnahan (Network; 27 Dresses) as Mrs. Hudetz, and Henry Stram (Junk; The Elephant Man) as Alfons, with Alex Breaux (Hustlers; Red Speedo), Charles Brice (Homeland; The Punisher), Cricket Brown, Gina Daniels (Network; Orange is the New Black), Harriet Harris (Thoroughly Modern Millie; Desperate Housewives), Maurice Jones (Lifespan of a Fact; 30 Rock), Andy Murray (The Seafarer; The Emperor Jones), Tom McGowan (LaBête; Wicked), George Merrick (Beetlejuice; South Pacific), Jason O’Connell (Happy Birthday Wanda June; Pride and Prejudice), Joe Wagner (Tales of the City), and Jeena Yi (Network; Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).

Part moral fable, part sociopolitical comedy, and part noirish thriller, von Horváth’s Judgment Day details the story of a German stationmaster who is responsible for a fatal train crash when he is distracted by a woman. Though they avoid initial punishment, their shared past—and the inevitable judgment—haunts them.

Written on the eve of WWII, the play, like others written by von Horváth, has been seen as an allegory for the indoctrination of Nazi ideology.

Jones' production will make full use of the interior of the Wade Thompson Drill Hall, with a monumental set designed by Paul Steinberg. Rounding out the production team are Tony–nominated lighting designer Mimi Jordan Sherin, costume designer Antony McDonald , and music and sound designer Daniel Kluger.