Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards Add Musical Theatre Category

The awards recognize the work of emerging composers from across the world.

The Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards, formerly known as the Marvin Hamlisch Film Scoring Contest, have undergone a rebranding that will expand the scope of the scholarship program to include three additional composition categories.

Founded in 2013 to honor the legacy of the late EGOT-winning composer of A Chorus Line and The Way We Were, the 2020 awards will be open to submissions in the categories of musical theatre composition, classical, and jazz, as well as film/media scoring.

The rebranded awards are now presented through a partnership with Queens College, which will host the inaugural Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards November 18 at 7 PM at the Kupferberg Center for the Arts in Flushing. The ceremony will feature a performance by the Aaron Copland School of Music with additional talent to be announced.

The Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards aim to nurture the next generation of composers across the world. The awards are administered by a 25-member board, each of whom were personal friends and colleagues of Mr. Hamlisch.

Hamlisch’s prolific career spanned Broadway, film, television, and major concert appearances. His theatre scores included the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning hit A Chorus Line, as well as Smile, The Goodbye Girl, Sweet Smell of Success, and The Nutty Professor. An Oscar winner for The Way We Were and The Sting, Hamlisch also scored The Fan and wrote the music for the Carly Simon hit “Nobody Does It Better” from The Spy Who Loved Me.

