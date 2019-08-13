Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse to Star in Paula Vogel's How I Learned to Drive—Again—on Broadway

The landmark play's original 1997 stars return for its Broadway premiere, directed by Mark Brokaw.

Tony Award winner Mary-Louise Parker (Proof) and Tony nominee David Morse (The Iceman Cometh) will reprise their roles in Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, How I Learned to Drive, on Broadway in the spring. The landmark drama, originally seen Off-Broadway in 1997, will play Broadway for the first time in a production from Manhattan Theatre Club.

Daryl Roth, Cody Lassen, The Dodgers, and the Vineyard Theatre are also behind the Broadway production, helmed by original director Mark Brokaw.

How I Learned to Drive will begin previews March 27, 2020, ahead of an April 22 opening night at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Additional casting and the design team will be announced later.

In How I Learned to Drive, Li'l Bit (Parker) looks back in time in order to make sense of an uncle (Morse) who impacted her past, present, and future.

Vogel's play was originally produced by the Vineyard Theatre before transferring for a commercial Off-Broadway production presented by Roth and Roy Gabay. The show was the recipient of numerous awards including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, New York Drama Critics Award, Drama Critics Circle Award, OBIE Award, Lucille Lortel Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, and the Drama Desk.

Ahead of the spring, Parker will return to Broadway in the fall in Pulitzer Prize finalist Adam Rapp’s The Sound Inside, a new drama involving a tenured professor, a talented student, and a troubling favor. The play will begin previews September 14 at Studio 54 ahead of an October 17 opening night. Tony winner David Cromer (The Band’s Visit) directs.

Flip through photos of Mary Louise-Parker and David Morse in the 1997 production below:

