Mary-Louise Parker on Why Broadway’s The Sound Inside Defies Description

The Tony winner talks about her newest role in Adam Rapp's new play.

Mary-Louise Parker stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk about her newest Broadway role in Adam Rapp's The Sound Inside. Now in previews at Studio 54, the new play is "a mystery," says Parker, as it is difficult to categorize.

Watch her interview in the video above.

The Sound Inside began performances on Broadway September 14 ahead of an October 17 opening. Directed by David Cromer, the new drama follows the relationship between a tenured professor at Yale and her student, played by Will Hochman in his Broadway debut.

READ: Why Mary-Louise Parker Chose a Thriller for Her Broadway Return

The Sound Inside debuted and was developed at Williamstown Theatre Festival.

