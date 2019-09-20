Mary-Louise Parker Wasn’t Sure The Sound Inside Was for Her, But Now She's Headlining It on Broadway

The Tony, Emmy, and Golden Globe winner spoke on The Today Show about how the show came to her and its dark themes.

The Sound Inside star Mary-Louise Parker told the The Today Show that she was out walking her dog when she finally committed to doing Adam Rapp’s play. Although initially hesitant to star because she thought someone else could do it better, Williamstown Theatre Festival runner Mandy Greenfield encouraged her to take on the role. The Tony winner for Proof and Emmy winner for Angels in America is now on Broadway in the two-hander, opposite Will Hochman at Studio 54. “I just found the writing so compelling,” said Parker of Rapp’s script. “He’s so gifted. His prose is just so beautiful.” READ: Why Mary-Louise Parker Chose a Thriller for Her Broadway Return “It’s dark—you need a flashlight,” said Parker. The play follows Professor Bella Baird, who develops a strange and intense relationship with one of her students after she is diagnosed with a potentially terminal cancer. During her chat with The Today Show, Parker also discussed the possibility of a Weeds reboot, her writing career, and her two teens. Watch the entire interview below.

