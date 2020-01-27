Maryann Plunkett, Mirirai Sitole, A.J. Shively, and More to Star in 1-Night-Only What Every Woman Knows

The James M. Barrie play will be presented as part of Gingold Theatrical Group's 15th season of Project Shaw.

Gingold Theatrical Group continues its Project Shaw series next month with a one-night-only staged reading of What Every Woman Knows by Peter Pan playwright James M. Barrie. The series, now in its 15th season, shines a light on plays that embrace human rights and free speech.

What Every Woman Knows will be presented on February 24 at the Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater at Symphony Space.

Kathy Gail MacGowan will direct a cast made up of Tony Head, Daniel Jenkins, Maryann Plunkett, Celestine Rae, Mike Smith Rivera, A.J. Shively, Robbie Simpson, and Mirirai Sitole. Susanna Frazer will serve as the Narrator.

First produced in 1908, Barrie's What Every Woman Knows is a social satire set in England and Scotland at the turn of the century. The play follows Maggie Wylie and John Shand, a poor student who promises to marry the unwed Maggie on the condition that her family pays for his education. As the two honor the agreement and John's success grows, Maggie increasingly becomes the force behind his rising star.

“[What Every Woman Knows'] comedic look at how men tend to take women for granted seems just as timely as ever and we’re thrilled to finally have the opportunity to bring it to New Yorkers,” says David Staller, artistic director of GTG.