Master Classes: (Fake) College Schedules for Your Favorite Musical Theatre Writers

Back to School   Master Classes: (Fake) College Schedules for Your Favorite Musical Theatre Writers
By David Gewirtzman, Talaura Harms
Aug 31, 2019
 
What courses (might have) inspired Company, Bring It On, and La Cage aux Folles?
Fake College Schedules

Writers draw ideas and inspiration from many sources. We combed through actual university course catalogs and found classes that could have inspired some of our favorite musicals. Click through the gallery to take a look out our imagined schedules for Stephen Sondheim, Jeanine Tesori, and Lynn Ahrens, among others. What courses would you enroll in?

14 PHOTOS
Fake Class Schedules for Your Favorite Musical Theatre Writers
Stephen Sondheim (fake) Schedule
Fake Class Schedules for Your Favorite Musical Theatre Writers
Stephen Sondheim Certificate
Fake Class Schedules for Your Favorite Musical Theatre Writers
Lynn Ahrens (fake) Schedule
Fake Class Schedules for Your Favorite Musical Theatre Writers
Lynn Ahrens Certificate
Fake Class Schedules for Your Favorite Musical Theatre Writers
Jerry Herman (fake) Schedule
Fake Class Schedules for Your Favorite Musical Theatre Writers
Jerry Herman Certificate
Fake Class Schedules for Your Favorite Musical Theatre Writers
Lin-Manuel Miranda (fake) Schedule
Fake Class Schedules for Your Favorite Musical Theatre Writers
Lin-Manuel Miranda Certificate
Fake Class Schedules for Your Favorite Musical Theatre Writers
Jeanine Tesori (fake) Schedule
Fake Class Schedules for Your Favorite Musical Theatre Writers
Jeanine Tesori Cerificate
