Matt Doyle, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Fitzgerald Will Join Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone in Broadway’s Company Revival

Performances begin in March 2020 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Additional casting has been announced for the gender-bending new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Company, which will begin previews on Broadway March 2, 2020, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Directed by two-time Tony winner Marianne Elliott, the musical will officially open on Broadway March 22, Sondheim’s 90th birthday.

Joining the previously announced Tony winner Katrina Lenk as Bobbie and two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone, repeating her Olivier-winning London performance as Joanne, will be Matt Doyle as Jamie, three-time Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Grammy winner Etai Benson as Paul, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Kyle Dean Massey as Theo, and Bobby Conte Thornton as P.J. Casting for the role of Susan will be announced shortly.

Elliott collaborated with composer Sondheim to reimagine certain characters as the opposite gender. Bobby’s trio of girlfriends (Marta, Kathy, and April) are now boyfriends PJ, Theo, and Andy; the soon-to-be married (or not) Amy and Paul are now Jamie and Paul. In addition to gender swaps, the production introduces several updates to the lyrics and Furth’s book to bring the story into present day.

READ: Olivier Awards 2019: Patti LuPone Wins for Company, West End Come From Away Takes Best Musical, More

The musical was last revived on Broadway in 2006 in another re-imagined production, with John Doyle directing a cast of actor-musicians. Doyle and star Raúl Esparza earned Tony nominations, with the production winning Best Revival of a Musical.

The classic score includes “Company,” “You Could Drive a Person Crazy,” “The Ladies Who Lunch,” “Side by Side,” and “Being Alive.”

The production will also have choreography by Liam Steel, musical supervision by Joel Fram, set and costume design by Bunny Christie, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Ian Dickinson, orchestrations by David Cullen, dance arrangements by Sam Davis, illusions by Chris Fisher, hair, wig, and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, and casting by Cindy Tolan.

Company is produced on Broadway by Elliott & Harper Productions and The Shubert Organization, with Catherine Schreiber. Tim Levy serves as executive producer.

See What Else Is Coming to Broadway in the Near Future

Rosalie Craig and Patti LuPone Take the Stage in London's Gender-Swapped Company Rosalie Craig and Patti LuPone Take the Stage in London's Gender-Swapped Company 13 PHOTOS