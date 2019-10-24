Matt Williams’ New Psychological Drama Fear Opens Off-Broadway

The world premiere, directed by Tea Alagić, opens October 24 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

The world premiere of Fear, a new psychological drama by Matt Williams, opens at the Lucille Lortel Theatre October 24. The new play follows a tense confrontation between a plumber, a college professor, and a teenage boy, after the disappearance of a young girl.

Fear is directed by Tea Alagić and stars Obi Abili (Billions, The Emperor Jones), Enrico Colantoni (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Veronica Mars), and Alexander Garfin (Peanuts).

The creative team for the Off-Broadway production, which began October 15, features scenic designer Andrew Boyce (Plot Points in Our Sexual Development, Buyer & Seller), lighting designer D.M. Wood (The Twilight Zone), costume designer iOana Botez (In the Green), sound designer Jane Shaw (Vilna, The Price of Thomas Scott), fight director J. David Brimmer (Grace, An Enemy of the People, Wit), and production stage manager Christine Catti. Casting is by Mary Jo Slater.

Fear is produced by Marni Raab, David and Jenny Stone, Stone Boies Entertainment, and David Youse in association with Cherry Lane Theatre (Executive Director Angelina Fiordellisi). Julie Crosby is executive producer and general manager.

Williams is a writer, director, actor, and producer who works for the stage and screen. His play Actually, We're F**ked was seen Off-Broadway last season; his other plays include Bruce Lee Is Dead and I’m Not Feeling Too Good Either, Jason and the Nun, and Between Daylight and Boonville. He directed the world premiere of the musical Open Heart at the Cherry Lane Theatre and produced The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin at Playwrights Horizons. On screen, he has written for Roseanne, Home Improvement, and The Cosby Show.

Fear was developed at Midtown Direct Rep and The New Harmony Project. For tickets and more information visit Feartheplay.com.