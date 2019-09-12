Matt Williams’ New Psychological Drama Fear to Premiere Off-Broadway

Veronica Mars' Enrico Colantoni, Obi Abili, and Alexander Garfin will star in the world premiere at the Lucille Lortel.

Playwright, screenwriter, actor, and producer Matt Williams (Actually, We're F**ked) will return Off-Broadway this fall with a new psychological drama, Fear. The play follows a tense confrontation between a plumber, a college professor, and a teenage boy, following a little girl’s disappearance.

Fear will begin performances at the Lucille Lortel Theatre October 15 ahead of an October 24 opening.

The cast of the world premiere, directed by Tea Alagić, will be made up of Obi Abili (Billions, The Emperor Jones), Enrico Colantoni (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Veronica Mars), and Alexander Garfin (Peanuts).

The creative team features scenic designer Andrew Boyce (Plot Points In Our Sexual Development, Buyer & Seller), lighting designer D.M. Wood (The Twilight Zone), costume designer iOana Botez (In the Green), sound designer Jane Shaw (Vilna, The Price of Thomas Scott), fight director J. David Brimmer (Grace, An Enemy of the People, Wit), and production stage manager Christine Catti. Casting is by Mary Jo Slater.

Fear is produced by Marni Raab, David and Jenny Stone, Stone Boies Entertainment, and David Youse in association with Cherry Lane Theatre (Founder Angelina Fiordellisi). Julie Crosby is executive producer and general manager.

Williams is a writer, director, actor, and producer who works for the stage and screen. His other plays include Bruce Lee Is Dead and I’m Not Feeling Too Good Either, Jason and the Nun, and Between Daylight and Boonville. He directed the world premiere of the musical Open Heart at the Cherry Lane Theatre and produced The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin at Playwrights Horizons. On screen, he has written for Roseanne, Home Improvement, and The Cosby Show.

Fear was developed at Midtown Direct Rep and The New Harmony Project. For tickets and more information visit Feartheplay.com.