The Inheritance, Matthew Lopez’s Olivier Award-Winning Drama, Arrives on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   The Inheritance, Matthew Lopez’s Olivier Award-Winning Drama, Arrives on Broadway
By Adam Hetrick
Sep 27, 2019
Buy Tickets to The Inheritance
 
Original West End cast members Andrew Burnap, John Benjamin Hickey, Samuel H. Levine, and Kyle Soller reprise their performances in the two-part epic that begins previews September 27.
The_Inheritance_London_Production_Photo_2018_12-Kyle-Soller-and-John-Benjamin-Hickey-in-The-Inheritance-Part-1-West-End-Credit-Marc-Brenner_HR.jpg
Kyle Soller and John Benjamin Hickey Marc Brenner

The Inheritance, playwright Matthew Lopez’s Olivier Award-winning exploration of gay history, arrives on Broadway September 27 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Loosely inspired by E. M. Forster’s Howards End, the two-part play is set in New York City a generation after the HIV/AIDS crisis of the ‘80s and ‘90s as a group of gay men struggle to connect to the past and maintain a sense of history.

The Inheritance will officially open November 17.

Reprising their performances are original London cast members Andrew Burnap as Toby Darling, John Benjamin Hickey as Henry Wilcox, Paul Hilton as Morgan/Walter, Samuel H. Levine as Adam/Leo, and Kyle Soller (who won the Olivier Award for his work in the play) as Eric Glass.

The are joined by two-time Tony Award nominee Lois Smith as Margaret, Jordan Barbour as Tristan, Jonathan Burke as Agent, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr. as Jason #1, Dylan Frederick as Young Walter, Kyle Harris as Jasper, Carson McCalley as Young Henry, Arturo Luis Soria as Jason #2, and Ryan M. Buggle and Tre Ryder as Boy. The company will also include understudies Mark H. Dold, Kate Goehring, Sam Lilja, Jake Odmark, Matthew Russell, Bradley James Tejeda, and Reggie D. White.

The staging features sets and costumes by Tony winner Bob Crowley, lighting by Jon Clark, sound design by Tony winner Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid, and original music by Paul Englishby.

The Inheritance is produced on Broadway by Tom Kirdahy, Sonia Friedman Productions, and Hunter Arnold.

Production Photos: West End’s The Inheritance

Production Photos: West End’s The Inheritance

29 PHOTOS
The_Inheritance_London_Production_Photo_2018_2-Andrew-Burnap-and-Kyle-Soller-in-The-Inheritance-Part-1-West-End-Credit-Marc-Brenner_HR.jpg
Andrew Burnap and Kyle Soller Marc Brenner
The_Inheritance_London_Production_Photo_2018_5-Samuel-H-Levine-and-Andrew-Burnap-in-The-Inheritance-Part-1-West-End-Credit-Marc-Brenner_HR.jpg
Samuel H Levine and Andrew Burnap Marc Brenner
The_Inheritance_London_Production_Photo_2018_1-Andrew-Burnap-and-Kyle-Soller-in-The-Inheritance-Part-1-West-End-Credit-Marc-Brenner_HR.jpg
Andrew Burnap and Kyle Soller Marc Brenner
The_Inheritance_London_Production_Photo_2018_3-Hubert-Burton-and-Jack-Riddiford-in-The-Inheritance-Part-1-West-End-Credit-Marc-Brenner_HR.jpg
Hubert Burton and Jack Riddiford Marc Brenner
The_Inheritance_London_Production_Photo_2018_4-The-cast-of-The-Inheritance-Part-1-West-End-Credit-Marc-Brenner_HR.jpg
Cast Marc Brenner
The_Inheritance_London_Production_Photo_2018_6-Andrew-Burnap-in-The-Inheritance-Part-1-West-End-Credit-Marc-Brenner_HR.jpg
Andrew Burnap Marc Brenner
The_Inheritance_London_Production_Photo_2018_7-Andrew-Burnap-in-The-Inheritance-Part-1-West-End-Credit-Marc-Brenner_HR.jpg
Andrew Burnap Marc Brenner
The_Inheritance_London_Production_Photo_2018_8-The-cast-of-The-Inheritance-Part-1-West-End-Credit-Marc-Brenner_HR.jpg
Cast Marc Brenner
The_Inheritance_London_Production_Photo_2018_9-The-cast-of-The-Inheritance-Part-1-West-End-Credit-Marc-Brenner_HR.jpg
Cast Marc Brenner
The_Inheritance_London_Production_Photo_2018_11-l-r-Samuel-H-Levine-Kyle-Soller-Andrew-Burnap-in-The-Inheritance-Part-1-West-End-Credit-Marc-Brenner_HR.jpg
Samuel H Levine, Kyle Soller, and Andrew Burnap Marc Brenner
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!