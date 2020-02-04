Matthew Morrison Will Headline Long Wharf Gala

Benefits and Galas   Matthew Morrison Will Headline Long Wharf Gala
By Andrew Gans
Feb 04, 2020
 
The Broadway and Glee star will offer a career retrospective at the June event.
Tony_Awards_2018_Red_Carpet_Arrivals_98_HR.jpg
Matthew Morrison Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe nominee Matthew Morrison, most recently on Broadway in Finding Neverland, will headline Long Wharf Theatre’s June 8 Gala in C. Newton Schenck III Theatre’s Claire Tow Stage in New Haven, Connecticut.

The Glee star, a Tony nominee for his performance in The Light in the Piazza, will perform a career retrospective of song and dance accompanied by his five-piece band.

The evening will begin at 6 PM with a cocktail reception and silent auction followed by the 8 PM concert. A champagne and dessert reception will conclude the night, which raises resources that support Long Wharf Theatre’s many programs on stage, in the classroom, and in partnership with the community.

For more information visit longwharf.org/gala-2020.

