Max von Essen, Annie Golden, More Will Sing Work of James B. Rubio in Free NYC Concert

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Max von Essen, Annie Golden, More Will Sing Work of James B. Rubio in Free NYC Concert
By Andrew Gans
Feb 10, 2020
 
John Znidarsic hosts the evening for the Broadway's Future Songbook series.
Falsettos_National_Tour_Announcement_Feature_Photos_2018_HR
Max von Essen Marc J. Franklin

The Broadway’s Future Songbook Series, presented by Arts and Artists of Tomorrow, will continue February 24 in the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Produced, directed, and hosted by John Znidarsic, the free evening will spotlight the songs of James B. Rubio, with lyrics by David Caudle and Katie Baldwin Eng. Show time is 6 PM.

Performers will include Tony nominee Max von Essen, Annie Golden, Elizabeth Ward Land, Nick Rehberger, Gavin Rohrer, Samantha Bruce, Cat Rakowski, Kenneth Gartman, Michael Deleget, Caroline Selia, and Lisette Glodowski.

Rubio is the composer of The Day Boy and the Night Girl, Show People, The Dwelling Time, and Grotesquerie Lake.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

Joe Iconis' Broadway Bounty Hunter Opens Off-Broadway

Joe Iconis' Broadway Bounty Hunter Opens Off-Broadway

35 PHOTOS
Broadway Bounty Hunter_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2019_Annie Golden_HR.jpg
Annie Golden Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway Bounty Hunter_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2019_Omar Garibay, Jared Joseph, Badia Farha, Alan H. Green, Annie Golden, Brad Oscar, Christina Sajous, Jasmine Forsberg, and Emily Borromeo_HR.jpg
Omar Garibay, Jared Joseph, Badia Farha, Alan H. Green, Annie Golden, Brad Oscar, Christina Sajous, Jasmine Forsberg, and Emily Borromeo Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway Bounty Hunter_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2019_Omar Garibay, Jared Joseph, Badia Farha, Alan H. Green, Annie Golden, Brad Oscar, Christina Sajous, Jasmine Forsberg, and Emily Borromeo_HR-2.jpg
Omar Garibay, Jared Joseph, Badia Farha, Alan H. Green, Annie Golden, Brad Oscar, Christina Sajous, Jasmine Forsberg, and Emily Borromeo Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway Bounty Hunter_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2019_Jennifer Werner, Lance Rubin, Joe Iconis, and Jason Sweettooth Williams_HR.jpg
Jennifer Werner, Lance Rubin, Joe Iconis, and Jason Sweettooth Williams Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway Bounty Hunter_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2019_Katie Schorr Rubin and Lance Rubin_HR.jpg
Katie Schorr Rubin and Lance Rubin Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway Bounty Hunter_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2019_Jason Sweettooth Williams_HR.jpg
Jason Sweettooth Williams Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway Bounty Hunter_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2019_Allison Bressi_HR.jpg
Allison Bressi Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway Bounty Hunter_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2019_Jennifer Ashley Tepper and Emily Borromeo_HR.jpg
Jennifer Ashley Tepper and Emily Borromeo Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway Bounty Hunter_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2019_Annie Golden_HR-2.jpg
Annie Golden Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway Bounty Hunter_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2019_Brad Oscar_HR.jpg
Brad Oscar Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!