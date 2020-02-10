Max von Essen, Annie Golden, More Will Sing Work of James B. Rubio in Free NYC Concert

John Znidarsic hosts the evening for the Broadway's Future Songbook series.

The Broadway’s Future Songbook Series, presented by Arts and Artists of Tomorrow, will continue February 24 in the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Produced, directed, and hosted by John Znidarsic, the free evening will spotlight the songs of James B. Rubio, with lyrics by David Caudle and Katie Baldwin Eng. Show time is 6 PM.

Performers will include Tony nominee Max von Essen, Annie Golden, Elizabeth Ward Land, Nick Rehberger, Gavin Rohrer, Samantha Bruce, Cat Rakowski, Kenneth Gartman, Michael Deleget, Caroline Selia, and Lisette Glodowski.

Rubio is the composer of The Day Boy and the Night Girl, Show People, The Dwelling Time, and Grotesquerie Lake.

