MCC Extends World Premiere of C.A. Johnson's All the Natalie Portmans

Off-Broadway News   MCC Extends World Premiere of C.A. Johnson's All the Natalie Portmans
By Olivia Clement
Feb 20, 2020
 
The new play, now in previews, will play an additional two weeks.

MCC Theater has extended the world premiere of C.A. Johnson's All the Natalie Portmans, now in previews Off-Broadway, for an additional two weeks. A fantastical coming-of-age comedy, the new play sees 16-year-old Keyonna, “too smart, ‘too gay,’ and too lonely to fit in,” escape into the imagined worlds of her muse, Natalie Portman.

Directed by Kate Whoriskey (Sweat), All the Natalie Portmans began performances February 6 in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, where it will officially open February 24. Performances continue through March 29.

0369.Kara Young in All the Natalie Portmans.jpg
Kara Young in All the Natalie Portmans Daniel J. Vasquez

Kara Young (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven) stars as Keyonna in a cast that also features Tony nominee Montego Glover (Memphis, Hamilton), Joshua Boone (Network), Elise Kibler (Mies Julie, Indian Summer), and Renika Williams (The Climb).

READ: What's Coming to Off-Broadway in Winter 2020?

All The Natalie Portmans is a love letter addressed to every queer girl struggling to actualize her dreams and every poor Black family fighting to love one another despite the onslaught,” says Johnson. “I’m delighted to work with MCC and hope audiences laugh, cry, and commune with us for weeks to come!”

The production features scenic design by Donyale Werle, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar and casting by Telsey + Company/Williams Cantler and Destiny Lilly. The production stage manager is Alexandra Hall.

All the Natalie Portmans was developed, in part, at the 2018 Sundance Theatre Lab. Johnson is MCC Theater’s 2019-20 Tow Playwright in Residence.

Production Photos: All the Natalie Portmans Off-Broadway

Production Photos: All the Natalie Portmans Off-Broadway

12 PHOTOS
2910.Kara Young and Elise Kibler n All the Natalie Portmans.jpg
Kara Young and Elise Kibler in All the Natalie Portmans Daniel J. Vasquez
0489.Joshua Boone and Kara Young in All the Natalie Portmans.jpg
Joshua Boone and Kara Young in All the Natalie Portmans Daniel J. Vasquez
0369.Kara Young in All the Natalie Portmans.jpg
Kara Young in All the Natalie Portmans Daniel J. Vasquez
0307.Kara Young in All the Natalie Portmans.jpg
Kara Young in All the Natalie Portmans Daniel J. Vasquez
0516.Elise Kibler in All the Natalie Portmans.jpg
Elise Kibler in All the Natalie Portmans Daniel J. Vasquez
1603.Kara Young and Renika Williams in n All the Natalie Portmans.jpg
Kara Young and Renika Williams in All the Natalie Portmans Daniel J. Vasquez
0691.Montego Glover and Kara Young n All the Natalie Portmans.jpg
Montego Glover and Kara Young in All the Natalie Portmans Daniel J. Vasquez
2623.Elise Kibler n All the Natalie Portmans.jpg
Elise Kibler in All the Natalie Portmans Daniel J. Vasquez
1976.Kara Young, Montego Glover, and Renika Williams in All the Natalie Portmans.jpg
Kara Young, Montego Glover, and Renika Williams in All the Natalie Portmans Daniel J. Vasquez
1416.Montego Glover and Joshua Boone n All the Natalie Portmans.jpg
Montego Glover and Joshua Boone in All the Natalie Portmans Daniel J. Vasquez
