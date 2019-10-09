MCC Theater’s World Premiere of The Wrong Man, Starring Joshua Henry, Opens Off-Broadway

MCC Theater's World Premiere of The Wrong Man, Starring Joshua Henry, Opens Off-Broadway
By Olivia Clement
Oct 09, 2019
 
The Ross Golan musical, directed by Thomas Kail, opens October 9.
Joshua Henry and the Cast of The Wrong Man Matthew Murphy

The world premiere of The Wrong Man, a new musical by multi-platinum songwriter Ross Golan, officially opens Off-Broadway October 9. Directed by Hamilton Tony winner Thomas Kail, the musical stars Joshua Henry as a man wrongly accused of murder in Reno, Nevada.

The cast of the world premiere also features Ciara Renée, Ryan Vasquez, Anoop Desai, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Malik Kitchen, Libby Lloyd, Amber Pickens, Kyle Robinson, Debbie Christine Tjong, and Julius Williams.

The Wrong Man began previews September 18 and plays an extended run in The Newman Mills Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space through November 17. The show's creative team reunites Kail with fellow Hamilton Tony winner Alex Lacamoire, who is the music supervisor, vocal arranger, and orchestrator. Taylor Peckham serves as music director, and two-time Emmy winner Travis Wall is choreographer.

The Wrong Man features scenic design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Jennifer Moeller and Kristin Isola, lighting design by Betsy Adams, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and make-up design by Tommy Kurzman, and casting by Telsey + Company. The production stage manager is Jason Pacella.

For tickets and more information visit MCCTheater.org.

